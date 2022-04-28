City fan apologises to club for role in Stuart Webber confrontation

Exclusive

A Norwich City fan who was at the heart of Saturday's confrontation with Stuart Webber has apologised to the club. - Credit: Archant

A protester seen swearing in heated exchanges with Stuart Webber wants to apologise to Norwich City for his behaviour.

Long-serving City fan Gary, who has asked just to be referred to by his first name, was one of the small group stood outside the main entrance when Webber emerged in an attempt to get to his car, but was confronted by supporters following a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

The ugly scenes were captured in a video that went viral on Twitter but the City fan, who can be seen wearing a brown jacket, admitted he let his frustration boil over after a difficult season for the Canaries.

Gary, who is particularly unhappy with Webber for dismissing Daniel Farke earlier this campaign, was walking past the main entrance as the events were unfolding but wasn’t part of the formal protest that was taking place.

He wanted to clarify his position and stress any criticism he directed to the City chief wasn’t personal.

“I do want to apologise. I regret the way I went about it. I regret swearing,” he said. “But without protesting outside, how do you go about it? In a protest and in the heat of the moment, it was always going to be a shouting match.

“I think a lot of it has been blown out of proportion. I am the bloke who was in the brown jacket and I’m not proud of the swear words that I used. I provoked him a little bit and he provoked us. I didn’t insult him as a person, just for the job that he has done.

“I’m nothing to do with the bigger group that was protesting. People on the internet have been saying what they believe we thought or I thought. The interview and the mountain climbing is just totally irrelevant to what happened.

“A big thing for me was the sacking of Daniel Farke. I think they stabbed him in the back but other things could have happened that we didn’t know about. I expected him to back his manager when he was a big part in why they were struggling.

“It was definitely passion and nothing to do with alcohol. I don’t want to see him sacked because of it or anything like that, I just want to hear what the future direction of the club is. I just want people to be straightforward with the fans.”

Norwich's relegation from the top-flight could be confirmed this weekend if they are beaten by Aston Villa and Burnley record three points away at Watford.

Gary would like to hear the City sporting director take responsibility for their shortcomings this season and admits to feeling concerned about what the future holds for the Canaries.

“I would just like to hear him take some responsibility for what has happened this season instead of putting it all on Farke," he said.

“As soon as he sacked Farke, he blamed Farke. What did he expect him to do with the players that he signed? If he thought they were all going to hit the ground running then has got it badly wrong and he needs to apologise for that or at least hold his hands up.

“All of the pundits who, at the start of the season, were criticising us and we were all furious about what they were saying have been proven correct. We haven't competed again.

“This year should have been proof that he has learned from his mistakes from last time and we would fare better than we have. We don’t have goals in the team, there isn’t really a defensive midfielder and he expected Farke to turn them into an effective team as this level.”

Saturday's game was the first time that emotions have boiled over outside the ground for the first time in a few years. The vast majority left before the final whistle.

Whilst some fans are angry about the on-pitch performances, there is a section who are apathetic at another top-flight relegation. For Gary, the issue runs much deeper than City's struggles.

The City fan is feeling disillusioned about the direction of the modern game and says it is a connection with family rather than a love that is pulling to Carrow Road most weekends.

“I’m really at a crossroads of whether to give up football or not," he admitted. "I don’t like football as such and you’re walking away and people are saying ‘if you don’t like it then leave’.

“I was going there when I was seven years old with my grandad. He took me to football when Justin Fashanu scored his wonderful goal, I was sitting on the sideline and he was in a wheelchair. He died a couple of weeks later and then I went with my dad.

“Now I go with my daughters so for someone to tell me to give it up, that’s just rubbish. It’s not what football is about.

“I’m not interested in Premier League football whatsoever but I’m a fan of Norwich City and I’ve loved going away to grounds and the pride of being a part of it. I’m not just going to walk away from it.

“I regret what happened, especially the way I said ‘embarrassing’. I just want to hear that he wants to be here and that he is proud of working for our club.”