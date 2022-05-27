City more together than some think - Webber

Interview

Stuart Webber believes the unity at Norwich City is stronger than some think after their relegation from the Premier League.

A tiny minority of supporters have opted to protest against the way the club is being run in recent weeks, others have voted with their feet at recent matches at Carrow Road. But Webber has countered claims that there is a disconnect between supporters and the club.

Webber has been forced to absorb the majority of the flak after a season of underperformance and disappointment on the pitch.

City were unable to remain in the division despite plenty of hope last summer that it would be different this time.

Supporters have been keen for the man who leads City's football operations to front up to the criticism, on Thursday he did just that.

In an interview recorded with the club's official channels, Webber started by saying he felt some supporters 'gave up too early' on staying in the Premier League.

Later on in the interview, he went on to stress the importance of togetherness and urged the supporters to rally behind the players on the pitch even if they have frustrations with those in positions of power.

"Our fans are fantastic," City's sporting director said to Norwich City TV.

"Everyone is focussing on the 20 with a bedsheet but I've had a lot more positivity than I have negativity - as have the players.

"The fans turn up in their numbers, it's incredible. We went to Leicester away in a midweek when we have already been relegated and there are 1200 fans there. They're fantastic. They're brilliant.

"The area is brilliant. The people are brilliant. We all need more from each other. This can't be just about me or one player or the coach or just one supporter. It's a collective. I include the whole area in that. Come on, let's believe we can do this.

"I think we are together. Season ticket sales tell you that. If you're not that happy, then you don't renew your season ticket when the prices have just gone up. It's the easiest get out ever if you're not happy.

"I think the togetherness is much more than we actually get credit for. Even at the end of the game against Spurs, the majority stayed and applauded the team off. The majority of supporters respect that everyone is trying their hardest here. We're not trying to get relegated or lose to Liverpool or Tottenham. We're trying to win.

"Let's not become that club that is fractured and disenchanted because of a tiny minority."