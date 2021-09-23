Honesty is the best policy for City, according to ex-Canaries winger

Published: 10:16 AM September 23, 2021

Former Norwich City winger Matt Jarvis believes Stuart Webber's honesty will be crucial to their Premier League survival quest. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stuart Webber's honesty will be a crucial ingredient if Norwich City are to survive in the Premier League this season, according to Matt Jarvis.

City are searching for a much-needed jumpstart to their season after five successive defeats in the league.

An away double header of Everton and Burnley come before the October international break with growing discontent amongst the supporters at the performances on the pitch at present.

That was marked with boos at the final whistle of their disappointing 3-1 loss to Watford last weekend, with Daniel Farke cutting his lap of appreciation short after being greeted with audible displeasure from the Barclay and the Snakepit.

Jarvis, who made 21 appearances for City between 2016-19, believes the brutal honesty of Webber will help the players inside Colney during an arduous campaign in the top-flight.

Webber's traits are comparable to that of a former Ipswich Town manager, according to the England international.

“Last time [they were promoted] they didn’t really give it a go and their budget was tiny, but it gave massive experience to the younger players who were playing in the Championship that got promoted.

“They’ve recruited really well this year, Stuart Webber has done a fantastic job. He’s very honest even when I was there he’d be very honest and say ‘you’re not number eleven this year.

“If you’re not playing you want the manager to tell you why you’re not playing. Stuart Webber is honest with everyone and tells players when they’re signing or when they’re leaving.

Matt Jarvis has compared Stuart Webber's characteristics to that of ex-Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It wasn't always eye-to-eye with the players. He is a bit like Mick McCarthy - he's just honest. That's all you want as players.

“He’s a businessman but he’s very good at his job and I do respect him for being this type of person."

Despite a pointless start to their Premier League season, Jarvis remains convinced that the Canaries will catch sides off guard this season.

"I do think they are going to surprise a few people this year. Are they going to stay up? I'm not sure but they've got some really good players that are going to benefit from playing more and more games in the Premier League."

