'That is where the madness happens' - Webber on deadline day

Interview

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber insists the Canaries will not be caught out on transfer deadline day.

City's left back injury curse prompted a late bid to recruit a stop-gap, although Sam Byram's return to fitness has eased the urgency with Dimi Giannoulis and Sam McCallum expected to return either side of the World Cup.

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday City had knocked back a loan enquiry from Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach but Webber is aware of the potential for a dramatic twist ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

"Ideally a lot of people sat in my chair would hope you have done your business a long time before deadline day," he said, interviewed on Michael Calvin's 'Football People' podcast. "Especially when the season kicks off four weeks earlier than that.

"Deadline day should normally be smooth. But that can be disrupted if another club is not as organised as you and come and disrupt you by offering for a player who we would deem an acceptable amount, and that then makes you go back into the market.

"In the ideal world it is a nice, quiet day and maybe one or two younger players go out on loan who you kept for the cup games in August, but maybe it is time to go out for their development.

"But it can only take one club putting in an offer you can’t refuse that then has a domino effect for us then needing to potentially replace that player by taking someone from another club, which then leaves that club with a gap to fill. So that is where the madness happens.

"But when you see a club maybe signing four players I am thinking, ‘Why have you waited that long? We had seven games in August. That doesn’t always make a lot of sense to me.’

"You have to take the ego out of it. You have to ignore the noise. People love a signing, whether that is supporters or media. The drama of the signing. But they don't love the signing if it is the wrong one two weeks later and you are getting crucified for why did you sign that player?

"I, and we, try and keep that away from it at this club. We don't need that muddled thinking. We have an experienced coach and experienced owners, so there isn't a real desire just to give people a quick hit and everyone is happy for 12 hours.

"We don't believe in that. Sometimes you wish almost you didn't do your business early, you did it later, to get that moment when everyone is super excited.

"But we have to do our work in the best way we think is right and that is to do it early to give the players as much time as possible to adapt to their team mates, the coaching, the culture, the environment and for the coach to have them on the pitch.

"The coach wants them on the pitch."