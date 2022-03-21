City sporting director ramping up training ahead of Everest climb in 2023

Stuart Webber is continuing his preparation to climb Mount Everest in 2023 with a series of planned trips throughout the rest of the year to train for the challenge.

Norwich City’s sporting director is taking on the task of scaling Everest next year in aid of his new charity The Summit Foundation, set up alongside wife and new City board member Zoe Ward, that aims to create awareness and opportunities for young people to help them achieve their potential.

Between January 15th to 24th this year, Webber travelled to Tanzania to take on Mount Kilimanjaro as well as embarking up Mount Snowdon a month later to complete his winter skills training ahead of his planned ascent up Everest next year.

In June, City’s chief will travel to Ecuador to climb two mountains, Cotopaxi and Chimborazo.

The two mountains have the highest summits in Ecuador and will require the use of ropes to protect from any hidden crevasses. Chimborazo’s peak is the furthest point from the centre of the earth.

In September, with the new season underway and the transfer window completed, Webber will use his time off to scale Mount Blanc – which has the highest point in the Alps. City’s chief does usually take time away from his desk at Colney at the end of the summer window.

As the World Cup in Qatar kicks off towards the end of the year, Webber will be spending three weeks away from home in the Everest region, as he hopes to reach the summit of the Island Peak, which stands at 6,189m.

“Certainly on the face of it, this is the one I’m most nervous about. Three weeks away from home and in a part of the world where if you make mistakes they can be very costly!

“However, I’m grateful for the opportunity to tackle this as people talk about this being a great step towards Everest due to its close proximity and the technical challenge being similar,” Webber is quoted as saying on the Summit Foundation website speaking about the trip next November.

All of this training is being completed with Everest in mind as Webber seeks to raise funds for his newly founded charitable organisation.

Assistant sporting director Neil Adams will oversee the day to day running of the club from a sporting perspective whilst Webber completes his climbs.

It isn’t just Webber with a mountain to climb, Norwich face a mission of their own to remain in the Premier League. A mathematical model completed by FiveThirtyEight prior to the international break has given the Canaries just a 1% chance of survival from here.

- Details of The Summit Foundation and its objectives can be found in more detail here