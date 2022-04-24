PODCAST: 'Horrendous timing' - Webber interview bleeds into damaging day for City

Podcast

It was another day of Premier League football to forget at Carrow Road with supporters feeling frustrated at events both on and off the pitch.

Stuart Webber was the person who received the brunt of the criticism after an interview he gave in the Times newspaper that included quotes that rubbed City fans up the wrong way.

After the game, as Webber was making his way to his car, he received abuse from a small number of City fans protesting against the direction of the club. Those scenes filtered their way onto social media to cap off a day of misery for City fans.

Those events were discussed on the latest Pink Un Podcast.

Paddy Davitt, football editor, said: "Since he walked through the door in 2017, he has in his view always delivered the unvarnished truth with brutal honesty and people have taken it at face value and on occasion had their backs put up.

"This interview isn't a departure from how he conducts every other interview, it is the same 'this is me, take it or leave it' attitude so I'm not surprised by the voice of it but the timing of it is horrendous.

"To come out, as it has done, on the eve on this game when they still materially had a chance to fight their corner and take this a bit longer at least hasn't helped the mood of the fans. Anyone who ventured onto social media in the hours leading up to the game would have seen that it was universally critical of him and what he was saying.

"People are obviously dissecting the soundbite elements of it and not so much the context of it but why create that negativity around the place?

"Then, of course, it bleeds into a dispiriting day on the pitch and the events thereafter.

"The 90% thing has been taken out of context, does anyone think that man works nine to five an hour's lunch break? He is a workaholic by common consent and as he says in the article if he is training at 5.30am or 10pm then in the intervening period his mind is fully on Norwich City.

"The biggest issue I have with it aside from the timing is the bits and pieces around why he is still here. Perception is everything, especially on social media and it feeds the perception that he isn't fully plugged in and shrugs his shoulder because it doesn't hurt him. That is very toxic.

"He is the figurehead leading this organisation and to have this feeling or sense that he isn't fully committed to Norwich City. It conveys the impression that isn't the case anymore and that's a very dangerous way for him to be perceived.

"I'm sure he will argue ferociously that isn't the case but an interview like that does nothing to dispel that impression. He has given anyone who was very anti him anyway cheap and easy material to attack him with. He has to blame himself for that, ultimately."

Connor Southwell added: "I don't necessarily think it is the mountaineering that Norwich supporters are upset about, if a player comes out and says similar things to what Stuart Webber has said then it would be pretty damning for them.

"Whether the 90% comment is in context or whether it isn't, if there is any suggestion that somebody working for the club isn't giving their all, then supporters are always going to be critical, especially when results on the pitch aren't good.

"The fact that this isn't a player who has said this but the person leading the sporting side of the business and setting the culture, even if it isn't true that his workload has dropped, it's the perception that Norwich fans have an issue with.

"People aren't getting wound up about the climbing Mount Everest bit, it's everything else surrounding that."

