Stuart Webber opens up on Norwich City's dire season

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:21 AM May 26, 2022
Updated: 11:28 AM May 26, 2022
Sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken after Norwich City's relegation from the Premier League

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken for the first time publicly about the Canaries' Premier League relegation.

Webber was interviewed by Alice Piper for the club's own channels following City's second top flight demotion on his watch. No other media were present.

You can watch the 33 minute interview, conducted by Piper for the club's own channels right here.

