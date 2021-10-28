The pitfalls of Canaries' transfer spending

Video

Published: 12:30 PM October 28, 2021

A bigger transfer pot brings new problems for Stuart Webber at Norwich City.

The Canaries’ embarked on a summer spend the club chief on Wednesday put at £70m when he held court at Carrow Road.

A number of City’s arrivals could potentially end up breaking their existing transfer window mark, but more cash in the kitty is no guarantee of hitting the jackpot in the market.

“You can easily spend a lot of money, for not a lot better. Easily,” he said. “So, it is tough. If you look at our strategy it is still primarily young players who we can develop. Before it was Emi Buendia, for £1.5m from Getafe, now it is (Christos) Tzolis at £10m, who was ahead of Emi in terms of potential when we signed him, although Emi was a bit older when he first came to us.

"Now we can go after a better raw product, but we cannot go and sign, say, a player like Jarrod Bowen from West Ham. Firstly, he would not come and, secondly, we could not afford him. Our strategy is trying to find hidden talent like (Milot) Rashica, who last season dropped off but the season before was on the verge of massive moves.

"Along with that, top young players like Tzolis or (Josh) Sargent.”

NCFC Extra: Norwich City Q&A

In addition, City’s continued overhaul of dated facilities at Colney, which now tops £12m, is also part of the transfer masterplan. The Canaries became the first club in the UK to invest in a revolutionary SoccerBot training aid, which was officially unveiled last month.

“What we have done to the infrastructure makes things a bit easier as well,” said Webber. “Now players are turning up at a Premier League club.

"Before they were not and were coming to a Championship club who had been promoted to the Premier League who did not have a proper gym.

"We got Ozan Kabak six months after he played in a Champions League quarter-final. He would not have answered the phone two years ago to come and play for a club without a proper training ground.”