'Defenders don't get enough credit' - Omobamidele on Sunderland victory

Interview

Andrew Omobamidele has praised Norwich City's defenders for their contribution in the 1-0 win over Sunderland. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Andrew Omobamidele has credited his defensive colleagues for their starring role in Norwich City's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

After prolonged periods of pressure, Josh Sargent's goal saw the Canaries win their first game on the road since a 3-0 win over Watford in January.

Norwich have now recorded three consecutive victories in the Championship, despite not being at their best at the Stadium of Light.

During games like this, attacking players can receive the plaudits but Omobamidele was keen to ensure those at the back also took their fair share of praise.

“Scoring is scoring, isn’t it? Days like today is where defenders don’t get enough credit, but Grant (Hanley) was man of the match today, and he totally deserves it," he said.

“At 1-0, the boys are putting their body on the line and Tim (Krul) is making a save from point blank range to push the ball onto the crossbar. The excitement of that defending when you’re all in it together, especially when that full time whistle has gone, you’ve won and got a clean sheet.

“These are the games that count come the end of the year when you’re going through the season and thinking ‘we could have got a point there’ but we got all three.

“These games should definitely go to the defenders. We won 1-0, Aaron (Ramsey) came on, touched it into space and wrapped a ball into Josh Sargent who is on fire at the moment. We are firing on all cylinders at the moment.”

Grant Hanley was one of City's standout performers for his contribution, most notably breaking through the pain barrier with a brave block to deny Alex Pritchard from close range.

Grant Hanley delivered a man of the match performance against Sunderland. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Omobamidele is learning plenty alongside the Scottish international and has credited his role in the win.

“Performances like today where he’s making a block and then I’m making a block, he makes one with his stomach. He has a real drive, and you feed off that energy.

“It’s hard to explain when you’re a defender and you make a block, it’s almost like scoring a goal because you’ve helped your team. It’s the same with Tim Krul making the save," he said.

“It’s a great experience for me to train with him and play matches beside him because he has a tonne of experience over me.

“He is a terrific captain and fully deserved man on the match today.”