City a 'force to be reckoned with' for Smith

Interview

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent will aim to carry on where he left in Championship combat at Sunderland

Dean Smith is relishing Norwich City's Championship trip into the unknown at Sunderland.

The Canaries' chief had already planned for a tough assignment in the north-east, against a newly-promoted side with eight points from their opening five league games.

But the uncertainty around Alex Neil's position injects another element into the mix ahead of the Saturday lunchtime showdown. The former Norwich City boss is in advanced talks with Stoke to replace Michael O'Neill.

But, speaking before the Black Cats confirmed Neil had permission to travel to the Potteries, Smith was in no doubt the Wearsiders are back on the up after a healthy start to the higher level.

“They will have a partisan crowd behind them as well,” said Smith. “I went to watch them last week at Stoke and they've got good players. You can see why they got promoted last season and they have carried on that momentum.

"We feel that we're a force to be reckoned with as well so it should make for a really good game.

“I remember years ago when I think it was Niall Quinn in charge for the first three or four games and they lost all three or four.

"Then Roy Keane came in and he got some momentum going, and it was a seismic shift with the fan base behind them, and they got promoted that season.

"It's amazing what a good manager going in and momentum can do to a big club. There is no reason why they couldn’t be promoted again.”

Smith gave the 1,000 strong Norwich travelling support a special mention on Friday for their pre-dawn departures to make a lunchtime kick-off in the north-east.

“To ask our supporters to go up there for a 12:30pm kick-off is a really big ask, and we're thankful for the support that we get from them,” he said. “Somebody needs to look at.

"The amount of distance that people are travelling to get there for 12:30pm is, frankly, ridiculous. We've travelled really strongly since I have been here and I would expect them to be rising at 4am to get up there.

"It's a ridiculous kick-off time for our supporters, but it's a live television game. We all know the game is ruled by television in terms of the sponsorship and the money they put in.”