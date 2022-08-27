Smith takeaways: City boss on Wearside win, Gibbs injury, Rashica absence

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light after Josh Sargent's second half winner.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Doing it the hard way

A lot of incidents. A very, very hard-fought victory. What pleased me the most was the resilience. We got some really good blocks, we put our bodies on the line to keep the ball out of our net. Sometimes you have to do that.

Then the quality of the subs we have got to go on and change the game. One, for the build up play when Teemu (Pukki) puts in AJ (Aaron Ramsey) and he puts in an unbelievable ball and Sarge (Josh Sargent) is in a good position to score.

Yes, we had to withstand some pressure at times. I expected it. I thought their and did really well to get their team up. They pressed and harry us well in that first half. When we passed it well and took less touches we created some good opportunities.

Thoughts behind the triple midfield change?

It wasn't so much the midfield alone. I just felt when we countered we didn't get up the pitch quickly enough. We work on distances from back to front being five cuts of grass. Today it felt it was nine or ten cuts. At any level you can't do that.

But when they broke at us we had to defend well and I thought our two centre halves did that.

Liam Gibbs' first half injury

I don't know much more at the moment. It looks like he has gone to stop the cross and his foot is hanging up there a little bit and the pace on the ball has opened up his ankle.

He is in a boot and on crutches and we will see how he is on Sunday.

But for Sam Byram a 70-minute outing will bring him on?

I have some big decisions to make now moving forward. I have Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill both scoring in midweek and neither make the squad.

I felt we needed some balance on the bench and the team. We have not had a replacement full back before Sam came back and he acquitted himself really well.

He should have had a penalty, by the way, without a shadow of a doubt. Those ones when they pull the shirt should be picked up.

Was Milot Rashica's absence from the matchday squad related to the transfer window?

I have other people at the moment in front of him. I thought he did okay when he came on against Bournemouth but with the squad we have at the moment players are going to have to do better than okay to get in it.

(So we are reading too much into it with five days left in the window) Of course. Of course.



