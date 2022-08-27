Follow live updates of Sunderland v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland this lunchtime. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City travel to Wearside hoping to capitalise on Sunderland's misery after the expected departure of their boss Alex Neil - and we will be at the Stadium of Light to provide live updates of the clash.

The Scot is expected to be appointed as manager of Stoke City today, despite reportedly taking training of the Black Cats on Friday morning.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

Speculation intensified throughout the day before Sunderland confirmed on Friday lunchtime that Neil had been granted permission to speak to Stoke, with it now being expected that he will accept the job.

Sunderland confirmed on Saturday morning that Neil's existing staff of Martin Canning, Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will oversee this fixture.

As for Norwich, they arrive on Wearside with consecutive victories over Huddersfield Town and Millwall that has kickstarted their Championship campaign.

Dean Smith has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Andrew Omobamidele fit and Sam Byram coming through his 45 minutes against Bournemouth in midweek.

Adam Idah could also come into contention after his goal on Tuesday evening, adding to the competition that Norwich have in forward areas.

Sunderland haven't beaten Norwich at their home stadium since a 3-0 victory in February 2012.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.