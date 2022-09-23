Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pukki plunders again for Finland in Nations League draw

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:33 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 9:39 PM September 23, 2022
Teemu Pukki notched in Finland's Nations League draw against Romania

Teemu Pukki notched in Finland's Nations League draw against Romania - Credit: PA

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki’s hot streak continued with a fourth goal in four games earning Finland a 1-1 draw against Romania on Friday night in the Nations League. 

Pukki rifled home from the edge of the box to put the hosts in front in Helsinki but Florin Tanase equalised in the second half.  

The Canaries’ sharp shooter was replaced in the 75th minute, after extending his lead at the top of his country’s goalscoring charts, with his 37th goal in 107 internationals. 

Pukki was also on target for his club in the recent Championship wins over Coventry City and Bristol City. 

The 32-year-old was back on national duty for the first time since the transfer window closed.

Pukki’s representative indicated earlier in the summer the forward wanted to stay in the Premier League, following the club’s relegation, but speaking to Finnish media in the build up the striker accepted that was a non starter. 

“There were all kinds of inquiries, but no one had the intention of offering as much as what Norwich ultimately wanted from me,” he said. “Yes, I realised pretty quickly that it (the transfer) wasn't going to happen.  

“But I don't even think about that any more, it's gone and we'll be a Norwich player this season while the contract is left. Then let's think about the future again.” 

Pukki is now in the final 12 months of his Carrow Road deal, after Norwich took up their club option, but would be free to speak to overseas clubs from January. 

