Pukki's mission to become a Norwich City centurion

Teemu Pukki is back scoring goals for Norwich City - and that sends an alarming message out to their Championship competitors.

It was Daniel Farke who labelled the Finn as the 'best striker in the Championship' two seasons ago, but now he is strengthening his case as Norwich's most talented goalscorer.

Goals number 80 and 81 arrived in archetypal Pukki fashion on Wednesday night, the first saw him capitalise on a defensive error and the second a composed finish after being played in by Aaron Ramsey.

Now, only four players have netted more in yellow and green than Pukki - Robert Fleck (84), Iwan Roberts (99), Terry Allcock (127) and Johnny Gavin (132). He requires just 19 more this season to become the third player to reach a century.

Pukki never indulges in self praise and there is no ego behind the goalscorer. Much like his on-pitch persona, the 32-year-old is a cool and collected character keen to put the team ahead of his personal milestones.

"That's nice to hear. I didn't know that, but it's been a brilliant time here," Pukki said when told he was now in the top five all-time goalscorers.

"I hope I can score more goals and we will see where I end up when my time here is up.

"I knew that 100 is some kind of target to get, but I wasn't aware of which level I am at.

"It's been a brilliant match. I've been playing my best football here, I have good players around me and we've scored loads of goals at Championship level. It's been enjoyable to play here.

"When you get plenty of chances then you will score goals."

Pukki has the best goals per game rate in the top five, and is chasing down Fleck to enter the top four.

Teemu Pukki netted a brace during Norwich City's 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday.

At this level, Pukki is akin to a cheat code.

The intelligence of his running, the manner in which he hassles defenders and his clinical nature in front of goal almost guarantees goals at this level.

That is why, internally, there was never any fear that he would fail to find the goal trail despite a slow start to the season.

Some would attribute that slow start to a lack of form - but Pukki wasn't being provided with reliable nor consistent chances in front of goal.

Dean Smith has the task of attempting to get Pukki in a system alongside the in-form Josh Sargent. Given a host of Championship clubs are playing a three at the back formation this season, Norwich have been able to push the American as almost a second striker.

That, in turn, has created more space for Pukki. Something that has helped him find his form in front of goal.

When Norwich have a fit and firing Teemu Pukki, that is a danger for their competitors.

"We're really fortunate (to have him)," City boss Smith said. "We know how good he is. There was no panic that he hadn't scored in the first four, five or six games because we know that he scores goals.

"He makes some really good runs, he's an intelligent player and he could have scored three tonight with only three chances.

"We are blessed with the squad depth that we have. Josh Sargent has played a striker and scored goals, we have Jordan Hugill on the bench as well - we're in a really good place."

In his first press conference as City boss, Smith made a point of his desire to shift the goalscoring burden from Pukki's shoulders

Teemu Pukki has Robert Fleck in his sights as he pushes his way up the all-time goalscoring list at Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

For five seasons, Pukki has been Norwich's talisman - especially at Premier League level. That particular problem is one that will hopefully be solved should promotion be achieved this season and the Canaries manage to tempt the striker to remain at Carrow Road.

But this season the goals have been more forthcoming from different areas.

"In previous seasons in the Championship, we have had other guys scoring so it isn't really a problem," Pukki said.

"In the Premier League, we haven't scored enough goals to stay in that league. In the Championship we have had loads of guys who have helped out.

"We have more guys scoring - Josh has been firing. That is what makes our games harder for other teams because they have to be more focused. I think there are even more players who will start to score soon."