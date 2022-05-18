Chris Sutton: Pukki is a Norwich legend... Now they must keep him

Columnist

Teemu Pukki is a player that Norwich City must be fighting to keep next season, according to Chris Sutton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki continues to etch his name into Norwich City folklore - the challenge for the club now is about keeping him for their push for promotion from the Championship.

It wasn't so long ago that I wrote a column about Pukki taking some flak. It was completely wrong and unjustified because it's a pretty simple equation - if you're not getting opportunities then it is nigh-on impossible to score goals.

Norwich have struggled all season to consistently create high-quality chances - we all know that Pukki is a striker who is reliant on others feeding him.

Pukki had an almost telepathic relationship with Emi Buendia last season and it is clear that he has missed him, but in many respects that makes his goal return even more remarkable.

The fact he has reached double figures in a team that has created the fewest (30) big chances in the Premier League is simply staggering. Pukki hasn't been the problem for Norwich this season, the issue has been around a lack of creativity.

Dean Smith has already highlighted that as an area that requires improvement. Kieran Dowell has added a bit of attacking guile since he came into the team. That will be an area that he will be looking to address in the summer.

