Pukki pleased to bring questions over his future to a halt

Teemu Pukki is pleased that questions over his future at Norwich City will stop after the club announced its intention to activate a one-year extension of his deal.

The Finnish striker netted against Burnley to record his 75th goal in just 150 league appearances since joining City on a free transfer back in the summer of 2018.

His contract was due to expire at the end of this season but the club have activated a clause in their favour that will see the 32-year-old remain at Carrow Road beyond the summer.

If there is interest from elsewhere, they will have to buy the striker outright.

Whilst his future beyond next season can wait, Pukki is glad that the speculation has concluded.

"I'm just focusing game by game this season. I haven't even thought about next season yet," City's striker said after meeting supporters at the Fan Hub.

"It is nice that the question won't be asked anymore. I'm just playing this season and then we will see what happens next year. I just want to stay in the league with Norwich, that is my aim.

"This is a great place to play and I've enjoyed my time here. We will see what happens. Right now, I'm just focusing on the games ahead."

City head into this weekend hoping to record another victory against Manchester United that will keep their faint prospects of survival alive.

Pukki was instrumental in the Canaries' 2-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday and believes the squad has benefitted from the uplift in confidence those three points have provided.

That said, he is not underestimating the size of the challenge on Saturday irrespective of Manchester United's current form.

"Yes I have," Pukki said when asked if he had seen more confidence in the squad this week. "It was something that we needed and we had to get three points to get the confidence back.

"We have a big challenge on Saturday. They have really good players and to play them away isn't going to be easy.

"In our situation, we have to go and try to get those three points. It's going to be a massive challenge for us but I believe we have what it takes.

"Against these teams, you don't get as many chances so that will be the thing. Whenever we get a chance we have to be clinical and use them.

"My main job is to score goals and I hope I can do that on Saturday."