Pukki still searching for top gear after Covid diagnosis

Connor Southwell

Published: 8:58 AM August 13, 2021   
Freddie Woodman of Newcastle United saves at the feet of Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Pre-seaso

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki admits he is still finding his way back to full fitness and match sharpness after contracting Covid-19. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A positive Covid-19 diagnosis has led to a disjointed pre-season for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki and the Finn admits he is still getting back to his best. 

Pukki was one of several Canaries first-team players to contract coronavirus during an outbreak in their camp during pre-season. 

That has led to City boss Daniel Farke preparing supporters for a 'bumpy' start to life back in the Premier League as his squad adjust to the intensity of life in the top flight. 

City's group of infected players are expected to return in some capacity for their opening top-flight game of the campaign at Carrow Road on Saturday. Pukki will be there, but he admits he is still overcoming the effects of a disjointed warm-up campaign.

"My pre-season has been a little broken, as I missed 10 days of training due to contracting Covid.

"I'm still working on finding my touch and learning to play with the new players in the team."

Farke revealed Pukki had lost muscle mass during his fight against the virus and he has only played a limited amount of minutes due to an extended break after his involvement with Finland at Euro 2020. 

The 31-year-old has been City's top scorer in the last three seasons and notched 11 in the Premier League two seasons ago. The Canaries will be hoping to share the goal-scoring burden this time around and have strengthened their armoury with the signing of American international Josh Sargent earlier this week. 

Back in action and back amongst the goals. Teemu Pukki netted the opener for Norwich City against Hu

Teemu Pukki's goal for Norwich City against Huddersfield Town is his only one in pre-season.. Credit: Matthew Usher/Norwich City FC - Credit: Norwich City/Matt Usher

As he prepares for another season at the top level, Pukki is measuring the success of the campaign on the outcome for City, rather than his individual goal tally. 

 "I have never set a personal target on how many goals I should score. Last [Premier League] season I got 11 and if I can do better than that, I'd be happy.

"For me, it's more important not to go for long runs without scoring and that I can help the team get enough points. That's my main goal," he told Finnish media outlet Viaplay.

"Last time we ran out of fuel, and we couldn't fight for our position in the league until the end. Last time in the Premier League, we perhaps attacked too aggressively and the opponents punished us heavily for it. "

