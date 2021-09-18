Pukki must adapt to the new post-Emi reality

Video

Published: 6:00 AM September 18, 2021

Teemu Pukki needs to accept a new role in the quest for Norwich City's Premier League survival.

The Finnish international has notched the Canaries’ only Premier League goal this season ahead of Watford’s weekend visit, from the penalty spot, but Daniel Farke on Friday rounded on those who feel he is past his sell by date.

Pukki saw his main supply line, Emi Buendia, depart this summer, and the City chief admits he is asking the 31-year-old to tweak his game in general play.

“We are not playing a game which is just about finding the right support to Teemu Pukki. We are trying to find the most successful way for Norwich City,” he said.

“We have to make sure this season we are more solid, in terms of defending, and we have learned from two years ago.

"Then we had an unbelievably offensive approach, but in the end conceded too many goals in order to survive.

"Of course it's more difficult when he doesn’t have those players to feed him the ball from in behind.

"That is the reality but he can handle this situation. He has to work a bit more with his back to the goal to keep the ball. I know that he can do it.

"Also if we are a little further away from the opponent’s goal, compared to last season, that opens up some gaps for him to sprint and receive the ball.

"We have worked a bit more this week on high pressing because I felt we lacked that in the last games, and how to bring our offensive players into the match.”

