Pukki Party! City striker breaks Finland goal scoring record

Published: 4:29 PM October 12, 2021

Teemu Pukki has broken Jari Litmanen's record to become Finland's all-time record goal scorer after netting a brace in their World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan.

City's striker sat on 31 goals heading into this afternoon's fixture in Astana, but a quickfire brace has seen him leapfrog the ex-Liverpool and Barcelona forward to cement his place in the history books.

The 31-year-old was without a goal in seven matches heading into this contest but a smart finish saw him open the scoring on the cusp of half-time. He swivelled and poked the ball beyond the goalkeeper to put Finland ahead.

His second goal arrived just moments after the interval when he responded quickest to Urho Nissilä's curling shot from range. He pounced after the keeper parried the effort to convert from inside the six-yard box.

The City striker has netted twice in the Premier League this season but remains a key cog for his country as they continue their efforts to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

