City will be ready for Premier League kick-off, insists Pukki

Video

Published: 4:39 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM July 23, 2021

Teemu Pukki says Norwich City will be ready for the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki believes Norwich City are making major strides in their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

The Canaries' pre-season campaign took a step up as Daniel Farke's men tested themselves against Championship opponents in Huddersfield Town and recorded a 2-0 victory in the behind closed doors fixture at Colney.

Pukki opened the scoring with a trademark finish inside the opening 15 minutes after a fluid counter attack saw the Finn slotted in behind by Lukas Rupp. Adam Idah capped off the performance by adding a second late on, making no mistake to fire the ball past Ryan Schofield from close range.

Fitness is the name of the game for City at this stage in pre-season, with the aim to get minutes into the legs of their squad and to experiment with different tactics and approaches before the serious stuff kicks off on August 14 against Liverpool.

Pukki thinks that City will be prepared for that date and has been impressed by both the standard of training and the fitness levels since joining up with his team mates earlier this week.

"I've been here a couple of days and it good to be back after a short holiday after the Euros.

"I'm happy to be back and getting in shape. The aim is to be ready when the Premier League starts and we're looking good at the moment. We've got some good new players and the guys who have been here are getting even better.

"Fitness has never been a problem for us and when the games start, we'll be fit enough for that level. That's what I've seen in the few days I've been back.

"The guys are really fit and I also feel good, but there's still some work to do for all of us."

Pukki has been enjoying an extended break after participating in the European Championships with Finland despite struggling with an ankle injury suffered at the back end of City's title-winning season.

Typical Teemu Pukki! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gYci1yroZj — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 23, 2021

That has now healed and Pukki is set to lead the line for the Canaries in the hope of scoring the goals required to retain their top-flight status.

Goals breed confidence irrespective of the environment in which they arrive. Pukki took great delight in the fact that both arrived from City's strikers and believes that will stand them in good stead next season.

"It was a good test. I think they were quite good and didn't make it easy for us. It's always good to get the win in these games and there were a couple of goals for the strikers so I'm happy about that.

"It was a good counter attack from us and a good pass from Lukas (Rupp)," he told City's official channels.

"You're always happy after a goal and it was good for me to get it in the first game in my first few minutes.



