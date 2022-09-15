Interview
Candid Pukki reflects on summer of speculation
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Teemu Pukki is putting a summer of speculation behind him as he targets a third Championship promotion with Norwich City.
The Finn has returned to the goal trail and netted a brace in the Canaries' dramatic 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday evening, moving them four points clear of third-placed Blackburn after just nine matches.
Pukki has now leapfrogged Jack Vinall in City's top five all-time goalscorers after converting goals number 80 and 81 in the win and has moved within three strikes of Robert Fleck in fourth.
His return to the goal trail arrives after a summer that saw some doubt cast over his Norwich future, with his agent Teemu Turunen, making his desire to play at a higher level public.
Norwich fought hard to keep him, with no club willing to match their valuation of their 32-year-old talisman.
Reflecting on the summer, City's striker admitted he was hoping for a fresh challenge away for Carrow Road, but now remains committed to the task of gaining promotion this season.
"You have to think about what is best for you and I felt like I did well enough to keep playing in the Premier League but the transfer didn't happen," he reflected.
"There were no teams that made a bid that would be enough for Norwich. I think my agent said it as well, I respect my contract and I'm not going to make any problems.
Most Read
- 1 'We're going there to turn them over' - Robins striker warns Canaries
- 2 Mark Attanasio: In his words
- 3 CANARIES 3 ROBINS 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- 4 Smith takeaways: City chief on injuries, Bristol build up and World Cup plans
- 5 'End of an era' - City fans react to Attanasio's purchase of shares
- 6 Norwich City confirm Attanasio's purchase of shares
- 7 'It felt like a dream' - City's majority shareholders on Attanasio involvement
- 8 'Ridiculous game' - City fans react to Bristol win
- 9 Follow live updates of Norwich City v Bristol City
- 10 PRESSER: Norwich City v Bristol City - latest squad news
"Of course, there was a feeling in me that I want to try something else but it didn't happen and I'm fully focused here."
Norwich activated a one-year extension in their favour on Pukki's contract in the summer.
Ensuring the striker doesn't depart the club at the end of the season will now become a priority, with Pukki free to speak to overseas clubs about a pre-contract agreement from January if he wanted.
Whether that option is explored by the City striker and his representatives remains to be seen, with Pukki hoping to push himself further up the all-time goalscorer list at Norwich.
"I've always felt love here and I've played my best football here so I'm enjoying playing here," Pukki said. "Now I'm focusing on this season.
"At the end of the season, whatever happens, happens. I am just focussed on getting back to the Premier League with Norwich."