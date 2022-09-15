Candid Pukki reflects on summer of speculation

Interview

Teemu Pukki has returned to the goal trail for Norwich City, netting a brace in their 3-2 win over Bristol City on Wednesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki is putting a summer of speculation behind him as he targets a third Championship promotion with Norwich City.

The Finn has returned to the goal trail and netted a brace in the Canaries' dramatic 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Wednesday evening, moving them four points clear of third-placed Blackburn after just nine matches.

Pukki has now leapfrogged Jack Vinall in City's top five all-time goalscorers after converting goals number 80 and 81 in the win and has moved within three strikes of Robert Fleck in fourth.

His return to the goal trail arrives after a summer that saw some doubt cast over his Norwich future, with his agent Teemu Turunen, making his desire to play at a higher level public.

Norwich fought hard to keep him, with no club willing to match their valuation of their 32-year-old talisman.

Reflecting on the summer, City's striker admitted he was hoping for a fresh challenge away for Carrow Road, but now remains committed to the task of gaining promotion this season.

"You have to think about what is best for you and I felt like I did well enough to keep playing in the Premier League but the transfer didn't happen," he reflected.

"There were no teams that made a bid that would be enough for Norwich. I think my agent said it as well, I respect my contract and I'm not going to make any problems.

"Of course, there was a feeling in me that I want to try something else but it didn't happen and I'm fully focused here."

Norwich activated a one-year extension in their favour on Pukki's contract in the summer.

Teemu Pukki was back to his oalscoring best as Norwich City beat Bristol City 3-2 at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ensuring the striker doesn't depart the club at the end of the season will now become a priority, with Pukki free to speak to overseas clubs about a pre-contract agreement from January if he wanted.

Whether that option is explored by the City striker and his representatives remains to be seen, with Pukki hoping to push himself further up the all-time goalscorer list at Norwich.

"I've always felt love here and I've played my best football here so I'm enjoying playing here," Pukki said. "Now I'm focusing on this season.

"At the end of the season, whatever happens, happens. I am just focussed on getting back to the Premier League with Norwich."