Pukki not left ruing penalty miss in Finland victory

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:30 AM November 14, 2021
Finland's Teemu Pukki has a shot saved by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph during the

Teemu Pukki missed a penalty for Finland in their 3-1 win over Bosnia on Saturday. - Credit: PA

Teemu Pukki made little mistake from the penalty spot at Brentford a week ago, but didn't have the same joy for Finland in their World Cup qualifier against Bosnia. 

Norwich City's striker outwitted Alvaro Fernandez against Brentford in West London to double their advantage during a 2-1 victory. 

Finland were awarded a penalty after Jukka Raitala's shot hit the hand of midfielder Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Most would have expected Pukki to add to his 33 international goals, but his tame spot-kick was saved by keeper Ibrahim Sehic, who dived to his left to push the effort away. 

Pukki became Finland's all-time leading goalscorer during the last international break, surpassing Jari Litmanen's 32 international goals. 

Fortunately, he was not made to rue his missed penalty as Finland went on to record an impressive 3-1 victory in Zenica despite being reduced to ten men in the first-half. 

Pukki did make amends for his saved spot-kick by setting up Brentford man Marcus Forss for the opening goal of the game. 

City's striker played a neat one-two with Rangers man Glen Kamara before crossing for Forss to tap into the net from close range to break the deadlock. Goals from Robin Lod and Daniel O'Shaughnessy secured a 3-1 win. 

The win leaves Finland in second place in Group D, with France to come on Tuesday. A win against the world champions would secure a play-off spot.

Mathias Normann seemed to ease injury concerns as he completed 90-minutes for Norway on Saturday. 

The on-loan Rostov midfielder has made an impressive start to life at Norwich City, scoring his first goal for the club during their 2-1 victory over Brentford last weekend. 

Normann admitted he was currently playing through the pain barrier after suffering from a pelvic injury but did think he would be fit enough to contribute for his country in World Cup qualifiers. 

During a goalless draw with Latvia in Oslo, City's star displayed his progressive passing but failed to leave a lasting impact on the match. 

A victory would have seen Norway leapfrog Turkey into second in Group G, with a play-off spot still up for grabs. A disallowed Mohamad Elyounoussi goal saw Normann's side squander that opportunity. 

City fans will be crossing their fingers that Normann can get through the final fixture of the international break against the Netherlands on Tuesday before returning to Colney ahead of Saturday's fixture in the Premier League against Southampton. 

