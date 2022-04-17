PODCAST: 'A real talent' - Fans are watching Pukki make City history

Podcast

Teemu Pukki has become the first player to score double figures in successive seasons in the Premier League for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki's 10th league goal saw him become the first Norwich City player to record double figures in successive Premier League seasons since its formation back in 1992.

On this week's Pink Un podcast, our City correspondents heap the praise on the Finnish international after another excellent performance during their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old teed up Kieran Dowell to offer City a route back into the contest before the ex-Everton man returned the favour to slot Pukki through on goal.

He slotted the ball past David de Gea to reach double figures and move one goal behind Grant Holt in Norwich City's all-time goal scoring charts. Pukki needs just four more goals to overtake Ralph Hunt and move into the top five.

On this week's podcast, Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt spoke about his quality in more detail.

Southwell said: "If we turn our attentions to another attacking player who seems to go under the radar, maybe not just by people external to Norfolk but also by some supporters in Teemu Pukki.

"He has now scored 10 Premier League goals in a team that has only scored 22 times this season.

"He's become the first Norwich player to reach double figures in successive seasons in the Premier League since it formed back in 1992. As we always have to mention, he was a free transfer as well.

"He's some player, isn't he? You look at some of the players that he is level with on goals scored this season or even overtaken - for all the praise that West Ham have received this season, Pukki has scored more goals than Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

"He's level with Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Jamie Vardy. Kevin De Bruyne has only scored one more goal than him in the Premier League. He has two fewer than Harry Kane in the league.

"He's a real talent and it feels like it probably doesn't get mentioned enough quite how good he is."

Teemu Pukki celebrates after scoring Norwich City's second goal against Manchester United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt added: "I have to hold my hands up really because I have to be honest and during that Project Restart period where he looked shot of confidence, form and even the physical spark and crackle to his play.

"He looked like that had all dissipated and the grind of how that season had unravelled for Norwich looked like it had really taken its toll. It's worth caveating that halfway through that season he sustained a toe injury against Leicester but he didn't look like the same player.

"My concern was whether we'd seen the best of him. Since then, he scored 31 goals for club and country last season, gained another Championship title winners medal and this season has gone double figures in a team which has not been configured to get the very best out of him.

"It's a struggling team. One that is propping up the bottom of the division. It is phenomenal and a testament to that man and his staying power.

"It was extremely premature to think, two years ago, that his better days were behind him. It's not just his goals that are impressive, it's his general play as well.

"He is Stuart Webber's best signing. There is no debate about that. The financials around Pukki is staggering. Sadly, not every signing you make turns out like Teemu Pukki or the game would be very easy.

"Dean Smith's job is to find him the right midfield framework in which he can continue to score goals. There is nothing to suggest his powers are dimming.

"There is no reason why he can't score a healthy amount of goals again next season and embellish what Norwich fans already think of him."

