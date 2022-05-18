Teemu Pukki named as Norwich City Player of the Season

Updated

Teemu Pukki, pictured with his first award in 2019, has won his second Player of the Season award at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki has been announced as Norwich City's Player of the Season, becoming the ninth player to win it for a second time and there will be a Carrow Road presentation on Sunday.

The Finnish international has scored 11 goals and registered three assists in a City side that has struggled to find the net consistently this season.

Pukki equalled Grant Holt's 78 goal return for City on Sunday and now sits joint sixth in the all-time record goalscorers list.

Club captain Grant Hanley finished second, whilst Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams was awarded third place in the fan-led vote.

In a break from tradition, Pukki was awarded the Barry Butler Memorial trophy at the training ground on Wednesday rather than in front of supporters at the club's final game of the season on Sunday.

It's understood the club are still planning to have a presentation before the Tottenham game for both the men and women's award.

Bryony Williams was crowned as Norwich City Women's Player of the Season.

Voting for the award was open for only three days and publicity posted only on the official website and not social media.

Pukki also won the award back in 2019, becoming the first winner from continental Europe and finished as a runner up behind Emi Buendia last season.

Holt was the last player to pick up the award in two separate seasons before claiming the trophy a third time in 2012.

Speaking to the club's official channels, Pukki admitted it was hard to be happy about receiving the award given the Canaries' Premier League campaign has culminated in relegation.

“It means a lot that the fans appreciate what I’ve done this season,” he said. “They’re an important part of playing football.

Teemu Pukki netted his 11th goal of the Premier League campaign on Sunday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“The goal I scored against Newcastle was nice, and the ones that brought us some points were important, but I wish we could have got more.

“At the moment it’s hard to be happy about this, but maybe in the future it will be nice to look back on.

"It (relegation) hurt a lot. All of us want to be Premier League players. To go down is always a disappointment and it's been a hard season.

"We were quite down when it happened but that's football. Now we need to focus on the last game and make sure we get something out it.

"All of us are in need of a holiday first. I will go away with the national team first and then try to forget about football for a little while and just relax with my family."