Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Pukki's relief at opening City account

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:21 AM September 7, 2021   
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki got off the mark in the Premier League this season against Leicester City

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki got off the mark in the Premier League this season against Leicester City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki admitted it was a relief to get off the mark for Norwich City this season, as he chases Finland’s goalscoring record in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against holders France. 

Pukki’s nerveless Leicester City penalty drew the Canaries’ level in the final Premier League game before the international pause. 

The Foxes hit back to win at Carrow Road but the experienced frontman is looking to carry that goal boost into a daunting Group D fixture in Lyon. 

The City marksman is currently two goals behind the legendary Jari Litmanen’s 32-goal haul for his country. 

“I’m proud of the goals, and that would be a great thing if the record were broken,” he said. “However, that is not the overriding sense. The most important thing is to help the team. Of course, I can help the team with the goals. 

“Scoring against Leicester will definitely help me in these next games. The start of the league season was really difficult for the team and myself. The last (Leicester) game was already better and I have a positive feeling.” 

Finland sit in second spot, four points behind the French with two games in hand, but the holders have failed to win any of their last five. 

Les Bleus’ captain and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris believes there is still a hangover from their shock penalty shoot-out exit to Switzerland at the Euros. 

"It really hurt us," said Lloris, with his country being held to 1-1 draws against Bosnia and Ukraine in recent days. "When you're not expected to get punched, it hurts more. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Injury scare for City midfielder ahead of Arsenal clash
  2. 2 Gilmour's pledge to City fans
  3. 3 City stars open up on Covid cases
  1. 4 Why City's patience paid off in Kabak pursuit
  2. 5 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
  3. 6 From City loan flop to England striker - sound familiar?
  4. 7 How does City's new Premier League squad compare to two years ago?
  5. 8 'It's my job to score goals' - City hitman aims to start firing
  6. 9 City star shown in training after Covid-19 worry for England U21s
  7. 10 'A beast' - Scotland assistant heaps praise on City skipper

"Change is not going to happen overnight but (against Finland) we'll have to start strong and give everything. 

“We're aware that we're in a difficult situation which maybe was not the case before the Ukraine game. It's obvious that we're missing some confidence and against Ukraine it could have been catastrophic. 

“Finland is a game that has become more important than it should have been. We need to get our self confidence back. It will be easier to go forward with a win.” 

NCFC Extra: Norwich City's bid to harness big data

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pierre Lees-Melou and Billy Gilmour were not the only key summer signings for Norwich City

Video

City's bold vision to harness big data

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Chris Sutton during the Betfred Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Video

Pundit launches staunch defence of Canaries

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia formerly of Norwich rue a missed chance during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norw

Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Timo Werner gets round Liverpool's Ozan Kabak to score his sides first goal of the game on

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

How new Canaries defender's Liverpool loan unfolded

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon