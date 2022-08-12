Norwich City unveil 2022/23 third kit

Breaking

Norwich City have unveiled their third kit for the 2022/23 campaign. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City have released their new third kit for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The shirt is described as a 'a modern tie dye sublimation print using pastel shades of purple, pink, xenon blue and turquoise green. It features a xenon blue v- neck collar with woven crest detailing and the shorts and socks compliment the kit in the xenon blue base colour.'

City unveiled their home and away strips earlier in the summer, with both being met by widespread acclaim. This third strip has now completed the set, with it likely to receive its debut during Saturday's trip to Hull City.

The shirt fabric is made from 100% recycled polyester as the club step up their efforts to produce kits that are better for the environment.

The third kit reveal stars Andrew Omobamidele, Danel Sinani, Dimitris Giannoulis, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sorensen, Jonathan Rowe, Katie Knights, Max Aarons, Onel Hernández, Sam McCallum, Tim Krul and Todd Cantwell.

Our new third kit is out now! 🔥#NCFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 12, 2022

Norwich's women will use the newly released strip as their away kit for the season instead of the ruby number that was unveiled last month. Their first game of the season takes them to Cambridge United on Sunday, August 21.

Supporters can purchase the new kit from official club retailers and via their online shop.