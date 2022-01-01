City midfielder confirms exit
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City midfielder Isak Thorvaldsson has confirmed his departure from the Canaries.
The 20-year-old was approaching the final six months of his existing Carrow Road, but has now cut his ties with the Premier League club.
Thorvaldsson never made a senior league appearance, but did play in two Football League Trophy games, after initially making an academy move from Icelandic side Afturelding in his teens.
The midfielder spent last season back in his homeland on loan at IA Akranes, and was reportedly on trial at Livingston in October, with a view to a January switch, after a previous short term stint in Scotland at St Mirren.
Thorvaldsson also made two loan appearances for Fleetwood during a six month spell in 2020, but posted on his instagram account he is set for a new chapter after confirming his time at Norwich is over.
Andrew Omobamidele was one of his former academy team mates to wish Thorvaldsson the best.
The transfer window in England is now officially open this month.
