Townsend reveals Krul spot kick 'mind games'

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:00 PM September 27, 2021   
Andros Townsend slotted Everton's penalty past former team mate Tim Krul in Norwich City's Premier League defeat

Andros Townsend slotted Everton's penalty past former team mate Tim Krul in Norwich City's Premier League defeat - Credit: PA

Everton penalty scorer Andros Townsend revealed his ex-Newcastle team mate Tim Krul tried some spot kick 'mind games' in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat.

Krul has a reputation as a penalty master for club and country and memorably got the better of Tottenham in an FA Cup shoot out success two seasons ago.

On that occasion, Krul saved two spot kicks with the aid of a water bottle that doubled as a list of Tottenham's potential penalty takers.

But the Dutchman was unable to prevent Townsend setting the Toffees on their way, before the wide player revealed afterwards there was some verbals prior to taking the first half spot kick.

“It’s just mind games,” he said, quoted on Everton's official site. "He’s been there and done it. I played with him at Newcastle, so he knows where I like to put my penalties. 

“But I just remained focused, picked my spot and, thankfully, I managed to get the better of him on this occasion.

"It was a very important win after the week we’d had. Norwich have probably been unfortunate with the start to the season they’ve had and the teams they’ve had to face. 

“We knew it was going to be difficult and that we’d have to remain patient. And when you’ve got the injuries we have, three points is all that matters.”

