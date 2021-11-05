Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City keeper Krul out of Dutch squad

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:15 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 12:20 PM November 5, 2021
Norwich City keeper Tim Krul is not part of Holland's latest squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul is not part of Holland's latest squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Norwich City number one Tim Krul has been left out of the Netherlands' squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Montenegro and Norway.

Krul makes way for Freiburg's Mark Flekken in Louis van Gaal's latest selection. 

The 33-year-old had been a regular in van Gaal's squads since the former Manchester United and Barcelona boss returned to the national set up. Although Krul's last appearance for his country came in a friendly against Scotland in June prior to the delayed Euros.

The City stopper was criticised for his role in Leeds United's winner in last Sunday's 2-1 home defeat that left Farke's squad eight points from safety ahead of the trip to Brentford.

Holland top Group G, two points clear of the Norwegians, with six wins and a draw from their opening eight matches in the race to qualify for Qatar next year. 

Earlier on Friday, club mate Max Aarons retained his place in the England Under-21s squad who have a qualifier this month for the 2023 Euros tournament against the Czech Republic at Burnley's Turf Moor.

NCFC Extra: Full list of Norwich City's other international call ups


Norwich News

