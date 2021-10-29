Tim Krul on criticism, turning City's poor form around and maintaining belief

Exclusive

Published: 7:00 AM October 29, 2021

Tim Krul has seen plenty in football, but Norwich City's winless start to their Premier League campaign has caught him off guard.

Confidence within the squad has eroded further after a 7-0 pummelling to European champions Chelsea last weekend and the result has prompted several difficult questions to be raised in the days that have followed.

The Canaries' squad fully understand the need for a response this weekend against Leeds United. A win would reinject some much-needed optimism into the discourse and feeling around the club.

There is mitigation to that run of form. Norwich fans simply won't want to hear it after the manner of their defeat in the capital last Saturday.

Although confidence may be in short supply after a start that has failed to yield the results some would have hoped for, Krul insists there is still belief in the players that this concerning start to the season can be turned around.

The criticism that has been thrown at Norwich is something that Krul is hoping to convert into fuel for a performance to silence their critics with a victory this weekend.

“I’ve always said, judge us after we’ve played them all. At the halfway stage in the January, you get a clearer picture because I don’t think it’s fair to write us off, it really winds me up when I read it and I shouldn’t read it but you hear it.

“Pundits and a lot of people just writing us off and saying ‘they are already relegated’. I think that is just crazy. As a group, we don’t want anything more than proving those type of people wrong.

“Stick with us. We need to show it on the pitch on Sunday and Leeds is obviously the start of that period.

“When you lose 7-0, you have to take it on the chin. It wasn’t good enough. Nobody was good enough. Everyone is included in that.

“The stuff they are chucking at us like ‘we are already down’ and stuff like that (is ridiculous). A couple of wins will change the outlook massively. We’re two points off Newcastle. We’re not far off.

Tim Krul acknowledges the Canaries fans at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus mages Ltd

“But we need to start winning. End of. We need to close that gap as quickly as possible to release that pressure a little bit and hopefully then we’ll be freer to pick up the points we need to stay in the division.”

Much of the Canaries' success in recent seasons has been forged from a real platform of togetherness.

As Krul explains during a 20-minute chat over Zoom, this group of players has helped create memories that will last a lifetime for supporters. City's shot-stopper has clearly been bruised by a tough start to the season.

The 33-year-old has helped Norwich lift two Championship titles and suffered one top-flight relegation already as he enters his fourth campaign in Norfolk. He recently made his 200th appearance in the Premier League and is one of the most experienced players within their dressing room.

But he admits only wins will change the outlook and stop the criticism. Norwich's players aren't naive to the situation they find themselves in.

Tim Krul - less than impressed with Neal Maupay's antics during the game against Brighton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As the pressure ramps up to the Leeds game on Sunday, Krul is hoping a victory will spark an uplift in their form and help players unlock their ability at the top level.

"The booing won’t help. We need the support. We are all human and we all want one thing – to win that game.

“I believe that if we get that first win, then that confidence will grow within this squad and this is a young group. We need them behind us and they have been. I agree with them, as long as we’re showing the fight, they will be with us. We need to give them something to shout about.

Tim Krul has made little secret of the importance of the next five matches for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We’re all in this together. We want to stay in this league. It’s the best league in the world. We have had a difficult period of fixtures but I also agree that we should have picked up more points against the teams like Watford, Brighton and Burnley.

“The games are a bit more favourable, to a certain extent, in the next few weeks. There’s not one easy game in the Premier League, though.

“I’ve been here before and I do think we have a massively talented group with so much potential. I spoke to you guys after the Everton game and I said the same.

“We are not a bottom of the league team. It’s frustrating because we all know that everyone will look at the number of points we have on the board but I think the performances we have shown, particularly against Burnley and Brighton but even against Everton to an extent (have been strong).

“We’ve shown we can get results but we all know that we get judged for the points on the board and we have to take the criticism on the chin. We all see it and we all hear it but we have to do our talking on the pitch.

“I am confident in what we have here and that it will be more than good enough to stay in this league.”

City must give their fans something to cheer about, admits Tim Krul - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As the chat concluded, Krul was prompted for his final message to the supporters ahead of a pivotal game against Leeds that kicks off an important run of games that he describes as 'make or break' for their season.

“We need to give them something to shout about and we will," Krul said. "They will be right behind us. The next game is a final. The next five matches are all finals, we have to see it that way. Let’s get that win on the board.”

NCFC extra: Webber defends City's summer recruitment