Krul answers Dutch World Cup SOS

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul has made a dash to join up with the Netherlands squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul has made an emergency dash to join the Netherlands squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Norway, after fitness concerns over Feyernoord keeper Justin Bijlow.

Krul asked to be left out of his country's final qualifiers to focus on club matters, but has linked up with Louis van Gaal's squad ahead of a make-or-break finale against Mathias Normann's Norway in Rotterdam.

The Dutch need a win to make sure of topping Group G, after blowing the chance to seal qualification at the weekend when Montenegro hit back twice in the final eight minutes to draw 2-2.

Bijlow played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's tie in Montenegro, with Freiburg's Mark Flekken, who replaced Krul in the original squad, on the bench.

Experienced Valencia keeper Jasper Cillessen is the other option, although Cillessen himself was a late addition to the party when PSV's Joël Drommel pulled out through illness.

𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐣𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩



Louis van Gaal has called up Tim Krul for training camp. Krul has been added to the squad because Justin Bijlow turned out to be not fit enough for the game against Norway.



Get better soon, Justin. 🍀#WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/okiyWiGrWr — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 15, 2021

The City number one is expected to report back to Colney on Wednesday for new boss Dean Smith's first official day in charge, following his appointment on Monday.

Krul remained firmly in van Gaal's plans for Qatar next year before his swift injury recall, as he explained when confirming the City keeper's initial request.

"He called me and explained what his situation is and what his preference is at the moment. I can only applaud that if a club is in trouble and a player then chooses his club and wants to have more peace of mind," said van Gaal, quoted on football site VoetbalPrimeur. "Krul would have simply been selected.

“I have not written off Krul, because if we go to the World Cup, I will put a penalty specialist in the position of the goalkeepers."

Max Aarons (England U21s), Archie Mair (Scotland U21s) and Teemu Pukki (Finland) are the other Norwich players who could be in international action later on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Billy Gilmour played 74 minutes of Scotland's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Denmark that guaranteed the Scots a home play-off tie in March.

The Chelsea loanee was replaced by Kenny McLean at Hampden.

Przemyslaw Placheta was a late substitute in Poland's 2-1 defeat at home to Hungary, although the Poles had already qualified for the play-offs in England's group.