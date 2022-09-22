City keeper Krul set for World Cup snub

News

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul looks set to miss out on the World Cup with Holland - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City number one Tim Krul will not be part of Holland's World Cup plans, after reportedly declining to take part in a penalty experiment.

His national boss, Louis van Gaal, indicated at his final pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's Nations League game in Poland the experienced stopper had declined to take part in some scientific spot kick testing.

Krul famously saved two spot kicks in the Netherlands' 2014 World Cup quarter-final shoot out triumph against Costa Rica, after then national boss van Gaal introduced him from the bench in the final minute of extra-time.

The 34-year-old has forged a reputation as a penalty save specialist, notably helping the Canaries beat Tottenham in an FA Cup shoot-out in March 2020, and prior to that foiling Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial from the spot in a Premier League game against Manchester United.

Krul was not included in van Gaal's latest Nations League squad, but was invited to take part in specialist practice at the squad's Dutch training base in recent days, designed to prepare for any potential penalty scenario at the finals in Qatar.

Justin Bijlow and Kjell Scherpen did join up, despite not being selected in the squad along with Krul, to practice penalties together with the keepers Remko Pasveer, Jasper Cillessen, Mark Flek and Andries Noppert.

"Krul called me to tell me that he will pass. I thought it was a shame, because I know that he stops the most penalties in terms of statistics," said van Gaal. "There is no future for him at the Orange, because he did not want to come. That is the consequence of his decision

"I've always thought that you can train a penalty kick. Not the moment and the pressure, but you can automate your process and that gives confidence. I have convinced the boys that they can do something with it, that players at the club will train for penalties.

"You cannot change the training policy at their club, but you can request them to practice their own penalty kicks."

Krul, who had made 15 international appearances for his country but his last cap was a friendly against Scotland in June 2021, did intimate a recent City fans' forum he was hopeful of making his second World Cup.

City's domestic Championship season is scheduled to pause for the World Cup after the Middlesbrough league game on November 12 and resume at Swansea on December 10.

Dean Smith indicated recently those not at the World Cup will go on a warm weather training camp before a friendly against a Championship opponent they have already played this season.







