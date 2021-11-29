City won't underestimate winless Magpies

Video

Tim Krul has urged his Norwich City colleagues not to underestimate the quality Newcastle United possess as they prepare for a crunch Premier League clash on Tuesday.

The Dutch keeper came through the Magpies' academy and made 185 appearances in all competitions during an 11-year association on Tyneside.

Krul is set for a rousing reception as he returns to St James' Park but there won't be room for sentiment as his current employers continue their own quest for top-flight survival.

Dean Smith's arrival has prompted a resurgence of sorts and a result against struggling Newcastle would mean they have gone the entirety of November unbeaten.

More importantly, it would be an important step in the right direction as they continue their steady progress under Smith's stewardship.

Newcastle are searching for their first win of the campaign. Eddie Howe is poised to make his debut in the St James' Park technical area after a coronavirus diagnosis robbed him of taking in their 3-3 draw with Brentford earlier this month.

The Magpies are also under new management after being bought by Saudi Arabian investors in October.

That, along with Howe replacing ex-City defender Steve Bruce at the helm, has created a feel-good factor around the club despite a negative stream of results.

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul is a favourite on Tyneside for his 11-year association with Newcastle United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Krul believes Norwich's newfound momentum will help them stand up to the task of a testing trip to Tyneside and is hopeful City have the quality to come away with a positive result.

“It’s all about confidence in this league and we’re showing that now,” Krul told the club's official channels after the draw with Wolves on Saturday. “We’re on the front foot and pressing as a team.

“The quality is there. Today, unfortunately, we were just missing that bit of extra quality in the front three. Apart from that, we’ve been great.

“We’ll be in the ice baths tomorrow to get recovered. It’s a huge game up there, not an easy one because they still haven’t won, but they’re a top team on their day and especially at home, so we can’t underestimate that.

“But we need to look at ourselves. If we hit the targets like we have in the last three games, I think we’re going to be fine.”

