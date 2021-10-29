Exclusive
Krul's rallying cry ahead of make or break period for Canaries
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Tim Krul believes now is the time for Norwich City to stand up and be counted as they prepare for a crucial period in their Premier League season.
The Canaries are winless in nine matches so far this campaign and were given a 7-0 drubbing by European champions Chelsea last weekend.
That performance has prompted plenty of questions surrounding the future of City head coach Daniel Farke and criticism of their first-team squad after a performance that was labelled as 'unacceptable' by Stuart Webber.
City are now preparing for a crunch clash against struggling Leeds United at Carrow Road knowing only a win will help relieve the mounting pressure on them.
The criticism after Chelsea has been intense and, in Krul's view, just but he has urged his teammates to display courage as they enter a pivotal part of the season. Their next five matches are against teams that many expect to be around them in the league table, with the need for points patently clear.
Sunday marks an opportunity for City to produce a response to both the performance at Stamford Bridge last weekend and the pelters they have received subsequently. Krul has admitted it has been a tough week for the squad.
“Even for me, I feel it. Nobody in life likes to get negative criticism," Krul said.
"When it is justified and I think everything has to take it on the chin after a 7-0 loss. Yes, it was the European champions and you have to be honest about that but nobody was good enough on the day.
“We all, as a team and a club, have to accept that. The only way to prove everybody wrong is to come out with a reaction on Sunday. We have to show what we’re about and what we are capable of.
“The criticism is fair. We’re in a dogfight at the bottom and we need to come out fighting, show some confidence and don’t go hiding.
“Everyone has to stand up and be counted. That’s the big message that the manager is giving to us. We know we are more than capable, we are better than we have shown. The next five games are, I truly believe, against teams who we have a massive chance against and we have to pick up points against them.
“It’s gone past the whole point of talking about potential. It’s crunch time, we need to show it and we know that.”
- Read more from our exclusive interview Norwich City's number one on our websites from Friday morning