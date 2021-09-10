Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Krul's bullish message to City's detractors

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:17 PM September 10, 2021   
Tim Krul of Norwich applauds the traveling support before the Premier League match at the Etihad Sta

Tim Krul has responded to Norwich City's early season critics. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul has urged Norwich City's critics to reserve judgement on their Premier League progress until January. 

City have already been written off in some quarters despite an extremely testing start to life back in the top-flight with matches against three teams who finished in the top five of the division last season. 

That doesn't get any easier as they travel to Arsenal on Saturday, who will be seeking to answer their own critics after three successive defeats. 

Norwich's performance against Leicester prior to the international break was a lot more promising, although didn't yield the result it merited. 

Krul has urged their detractors not to consign them to the drop just yet, with City determined to make a better fist of survival than their failed attempt two seasons ago. The Dutch international insists they are looking up rather than over their shoulder.

"We need to be better than three teams, that's the big thing. 

"It doesn't matter how we do it and of course, we believe in our principles and you can judge us by January when we've played all the teams. 

Most Read

  1. 1 NCFC transfer rumours: German giants made late bid for Aarons
  2. 2 PRESSER: Arsenal v City - McLean boost, Giannoulis out; Sargent a doubt
  3. 3 'I can't speak highly enough of Norwich' - Tottenham ace's gratitude to City
  1. 4 Arsenal star a doubt for City clash
  2. 5 Connor Southwell: The inside story on Aarons' summer at Norwich City
  3. 6 Survey says Normann and Kabak need to start for City at Arsenal
  4. 7 Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary
  5. 8 Farke poised to join Canaries' 200 club
  6. 9 City loan export will come good, insists Pompey boss
  7. 10 Farke hits back at 'naive' jibes

"It's difficult to say we are in a relegation battle. We're not the favourites to be in the top six and we know that for sure, but we do believe we have more to give than just being a survival team."

City have been ambitious in their recruitment this summer, with boss Daniel Farke better armed to build a side capable of retaining its Premier League status this time around. That won't be easy though, with many already betting against them. 

Krul is hoping the experience of two seasons ago will help their squad navigate their way through the league this time around. 

Tim Krul of Norwich makes a save during the Pre-season friendly match at St. James's Park, Newcastle

The experience in the Premier League two seasons ago means Norwich City are better equipped, insists Tim Krul. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's a rollercoaster. I think that is the big thing," he told former City striker Dion Dublin for Football Focus. 

"Don't go too high when you beat a Man City or don't go too low when you're in a rough patch. There's going to be some really difficult afternoons and that is the Premier League for you. 

"The experience the boys got from two years ago will kick them into this season so much better than two years ago." 

NCFC Extra: Farke on Dortmund transfer link to Max Aarons

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aidan Fitzpatrick of Norwich City U23’s and Rob Nizet of Norwich City U23’s during Norwich City U23

Video

Recently released City winger finds new club

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Christos Tzolis of Greece pictured during the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group A match

Tzolis marks Greece return with crucial contribution

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Republic of Ireland's Andrew Omobamidele (right) and Gavin Bazunu on the pitch before the 2022 FIFA

Video

Irish legend heaps praise on City youngster

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon