Krul's bullish message to City's detractors

Published: 4:17 PM September 10, 2021

Tim Krul has urged Norwich City's critics to reserve judgement on their Premier League progress until January.

City have already been written off in some quarters despite an extremely testing start to life back in the top-flight with matches against three teams who finished in the top five of the division last season.

That doesn't get any easier as they travel to Arsenal on Saturday, who will be seeking to answer their own critics after three successive defeats.

Norwich's performance against Leicester prior to the international break was a lot more promising, although didn't yield the result it merited.

Krul has urged their detractors not to consign them to the drop just yet, with City determined to make a better fist of survival than their failed attempt two seasons ago. The Dutch international insists they are looking up rather than over their shoulder.

"We need to be better than three teams, that's the big thing.

"It doesn't matter how we do it and of course, we believe in our principles and you can judge us by January when we've played all the teams.

"It's difficult to say we are in a relegation battle. We're not the favourites to be in the top six and we know that for sure, but we do believe we have more to give than just being a survival team."

City have been ambitious in their recruitment this summer, with boss Daniel Farke better armed to build a side capable of retaining its Premier League status this time around. That won't be easy though, with many already betting against them.

Krul is hoping the experience of two seasons ago will help their squad navigate their way through the league this time around.

The experience in the Premier League two seasons ago means Norwich City are better equipped, insists Tim Krul. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's a rollercoaster. I think that is the big thing," he told former City striker Dion Dublin for Football Focus.

"Don't go too high when you beat a Man City or don't go too low when you're in a rough patch. There's going to be some really difficult afternoons and that is the Premier League for you.

"The experience the boys got from two years ago will kick them into this season so much better than two years ago."

