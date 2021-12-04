Confidence building in City squad under Smith - Krul

Video

Tim Krul feels both confidence and belief are building in the Norwich City camp as they continue their quest for top-flight survival.

The Canaries have doubled their points tally since Dean Smith and Craig Shakespeare arrived at the club, with some feeling the spirit around the camp has significantly improved since the change in the dug-out.

City went unbeaten throughout November and looked more competitive as a collective outfit. Smith described them as 'a tough team to play against' after the midweek draw with Newcastle United.

The outlook has shifted and belief is no longer in limited supply among the City squad.

That is something Krul believes will be crucial to their prospects of survival with the fight to remain in the division continuing this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

"As a group, we've grown to be disappointed to walk away with just one point. The last couple of games, we could have probably picked up some more points. That shows that we're heading in the right direction," Krul told official City channels.

"But results have been going the right way and I think there's a lot of confidence building in the club.

"Defensively, we're definitely more solid. And that's not just as a defensive unit, that's as a team.

"We're also showing a bit more belief. That's the big word, we now believe we can stay in this league. We've worked so hard get to this league and we're fighting every day to prove that we can stay in the Premier League."

Tottenham's form has improved since Antonio Conte became their head coach last month.

A win against Brentford in midweek has seen confidence return after a 2-1 European Conference League defeat to Slovenian side Mura prompted Conte to admit the level at the club was 'not so high'.

In the Premier League, results have been positive and Spurs head into this encounter on the back of successive home wins.

Tim Krul was the hero last time Norwich City played at Spurs in March 2020. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Krul has enjoyed sparkling performances in north London before, both with Newcastle and Norwich, but is acutely aware of the quality City's opponents possess.

"It's a difficult game, going to Tottenham is never an easy game. We know that," said Krul.

"I think the confidence we've taken from the last few games shows us that we can be competitive in any game.

"We don't have to be scared but we have to be respectful because we're playing against a top team.

"(Harry) Kane and (Heung-min) Son are amazing players. I know I'm probably going to be busier than the last few weeks, so you have to prepare in the right way.

"With these top strikers, they can hit you with shots from any angle at any time so we'll have to be on our game as a defensive unit.

"I'm excited for the challenge. It's a beautiful stadium and it's another exciting challenge for us as a club."

