Klose guaranteed warm City welcome

Timm Klose has reflected on the highs and lows of his time at Norwich City - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Timm Klose is poised for his first Carrow Road homecoming in Bristol City's scheduled upcoming Championship trip to Norwich City.

The national game cancelled this weekend's fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. But the midweek programme is expected to resume, pending official confirmation from the football authorities in the coming days.

That throws up the prospect of Klose's competitive return for the first time since he cut his ties 12 months ago.

The popular centre back was a key figure on and off the park in a five-year stint blighted by injury.

Klose earned a Championship title winner's medal under Daniel Farke in 2018/19, and scored one of the most memorable goals in modern-day East Anglian derby folklore, when he crashed home a stoppage time equaliser in February 2018 to prolong Ipswich's winless run.

The 34-year-old earned himself a new Robins' deal this summer, after a successful short term move over the second half of last season.

Klose had missed the past three Championship games with a knee issue, but was set to be back in the mix for the Bristolians' postponed fixture against Preston following a development run out last week.

Ahead of his Canaries' reunion, we look back in the Pink Un+ archives at Klose's only in-depth interview since he left, reflecting on his turbulent Carrow Road career.

A leap of faith. Timm Klose's header denied Ipswich Town a derby win and sparked bedlam at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town, and an unforgettable moment in time

TK: “I have had texts from Norwich fans telling me it is one of the most important goals for them ever in the history of the club.

“I find that funny because I thought the Manchester City win, the atmosphere was electric. We had a few games against Ipswich as well where it was an easy game where we won 3-0 or something like this.

“It was very special. I felt so at home. It was always a place where I am going to leave my heart, I'm going to leave everything I have on the pitch for this club, for the people who are in the stadium or watching on the television.

“That Ipswich goal was something I will cherish forever because it was so special. I mean, the celebration at the end, I had so much energy in my body.

"Even my hair looks electric, because it is stood up as well. I was so happy I scored that goal and I just wanted to give the Ipswich fans something to remember.

"That is why if you watch my celebration I did that in front of them, or towards them. And even Grant Hanley, I remember randomly, turned and looked at the Ipswich fans when the goal went in.

"The whole situation was just fantastic. Something I will remember.”

The final farewell. Timm Klose's last appearance in a Norwich City shirt came in a League Cup defeat at Luton Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leaving Norwich the club, and Norfolk the place

TK: “Football players today are modern gladiators. We go out, we do our best for the club and it sounds a bit harsh but there will come a point when if they don't need us they are going to replace us.

"But you will find those decisions in other companies and other business as well. A football friend of mine said when he ended his career there are no thank yous.

"I guess there are no thank yous at Nestle or, maybe I should pick some Norfolk companies, Aviva or Lotus or Colman's. We still use Colman's by the way. It's our favourite mustard.

“It was one of the best times I had so far in my life. It was an unbelievable time. I felt at home. I loved to go to the beaches and walk there with my wife. I tried to make as many friends as possible, off the football pitch.

"I am still in contact with some of my friends in Norwich. They are all looking forward to come to Switzerland. I will definitely be back in Norwich as well because I felt so welcome and so much like I belonged.

“Norwich was a big part of my football career. It was long and I am sad obviously with the ending, but sometimes it's funny, it's always the ending that is sad in football.

"I'm not the first player and I'm not going to be the last who has an ending like this, which isn't the best, but that's the business and we have to accept that.

"But Norwich as a city and the people, once they know you, and once they accept you, they are the nicest people on earth.”