Klose latest to depart City after contract agreement

Published: 6:00 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 7:08 PM August 31, 2021

Timm Klose has left Norwich City after his contract was mutually terminated. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose has departed Norwich City after both parties agreed to mutually terminate his contract at the club.

The experienced Switzerland international has departed Norfolk after a five-year spell at Carrow Road where he made 128 appearances, scoring 10 goals.

Klose's contract at the club was set to expire next summer and the 33-year-old spent the entirety of last season on loan at boyhood club FC Basel.

The defender followed up with an Instagram post, saying: "Thank you for all the memories! All the best for the club and the fans!

"Thank you again for everything. Hard to leave my second home."

A club statement concluded: "All at Norwich City would like to thank Timm for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Despite there being a permanent option inserted into that loan deal, Basel opted not to activate it and Klose has been training at Colney away from the first-team group. The defender is now permitted to find a new club outside of the transfer window, with the deadline being 11pm in England tonight.

Klose has joined fellow out of favour Tom Trybull and Moritz Leitner in departing Carrow Road, but it was injuries that scuppered the defender's progress in Norfolk rather than a selection decision by Daniel Farke.

City signed Klose in that infamous January transfer window in 2016, when they spent big money on the Swiss international and then Everton forward Steven Naismith in the hope of securing Premier League survival under Alex Neil.

Klose joined from Wolfsburg in a deal initially worth £8.5m plus add-ons. He impressed between January and the end of the season, where an injury sustained against Crystal Palace proved a pivotal moment as City failed to beat the drop.

Despite many Canaries supporters fearing he would depart the club the following summer, Klose remained at Carrow Road but struggled to get to grips with the Championship. He found himself in and out of the squad as Neil's men underperformed and failed to return to the Premier League.

The Scot eventually lost his job, and Farke's arrival seemed to save his Norwich career. In the German's first season at the club, he missed just five matches once he recovered from a muscle injury that saw him miss the start of the campaign.

Klose scored a late equaliser against local rivals Ipswich Town in February 2018 to preserve the decade long unbeaten run City have over their local rivals.

A moment that will never be forgotten. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/9uG3pDj4qf — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 31, 2021

His role was prominent during the following campaign that ended with a Championship title for the Canaries. Klose featured heavily during the first part of the season before an injury saw him displaced by a partnership of Ben Godfrey and Christoph Zimmermann, who formed a strong partnership in the second half of the campaign.

An ACL injury ruled Klose out for the majority of the following Premier League campaign but he did return to the first-team after Project Restart despite not being fully fit.

Klose was popular with both City supporters and in the dressing room. Ozan Kabak was announced as the final incoming this summer on bank holiday Monday, pushing the defender further down the pecking order.