Exiled City duo feature in stunning U23 friendly comeback

Published: 6:24 PM July 24, 2021

Tom Trybull and Timm Klose played for Norwich City's Under-23s against Boston United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Out of favour duo Tom Trybull and Timm Klose featured for Norwich City's Under-23 side as they came from three goals down to record a 3-3 draw in their opening pre-season friendly against Boston United.

David Wright's men found themselves 3-0 down at half-time after the National League North side raced out of the blocks in front of a full crowd at the Jakemans Stadium.

Jordan Burrow gave Boston the lead inside the opening ten minutes when he met Terry Hawkridge's cross to fire his header past Joe Rose from close-range.

A lapse in concentration at the back from the Canaries gifted the Pilgrims a second less than a minute later through Jake Wright Jr. Trybull was dispossessed in midfield, allowing the striker to convert to double their advantage.

It was another mistake that proved costly for City as Joe Leesley was the benefactor of a rogue pass at the back. The winger made no mistake with a fierce shot from a tight angle to make it 3-0 before the interval.

Dan Adshead and Aidan Fitzpatrick helped drag City back into the fixture with a series of positive attacking contributions but it was courtesy of a strike from defender Rob Nizet that offered them a route back into the fixture.

Tom Dickson-Peters teed up the Belgian left-back from a free-kick and his low shot beat George Sykes-Kenworthy all ends up.

A brace from Adshead, who made an impressive contribution in the first team's friendly against Huddersfield on Friday, saw City complete a remarkable comeback. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Telstar in the Netherlands.

Klose and Trybull aren't in Daniel Farke's plans for the Premier League and have been working with Andy Hughes as they look to find solutions for their futures. Fulham have been linked with a loan swoop for the ex-Werder Bremen midfielder.

Basel elected not to take up an option to make Klose's stay permanent. Both players have entered the final 12 months of their contracts at the club.

Timm Klose made his Norwich City return in a pre-season fixture against Boston United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City starting XI: Rose (St. Paul, 74), Giurgi, Nizet (Stewart, 62), Tomkinson, Klose, Trybull (Kamara, 62), Adshead, Riley (Khumbeni, 46), Dickson-Peters, Fitzpatrick (Hutchinson, 72), Earley

Goals: Nizet (59), Adshead (61, 88)

Boston United starting XI: Sykes-Kenworthy, Duxbury, Platt, Shiels, Burrow, Wright Jnr, Ferguson, Wright Snr, Dimaio, Hawkridge, Leesley

Goals: Burrow (10), Wright Jr (11), Leesley (40)