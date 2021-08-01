Norwich City transfer rumours: City set £40m price tag for Villa target Cantwell

Video

Published: 8:08 AM August 1, 2021

Norwich City's Todd Cantwell is reportedly seen as a replacement for Jack Grealish at Aston Villa. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will ask Aston Villa for £40m for Todd Cantwell should the midlands club come knocking if Jack Grealish completes his move to Manchester City, according to reports.

Grealish is reportedly edging closer to a British transfer record move to the Premier League champions worth £100m, with Villa ready to swoop for City star Cantwell as his replacement.

The Dereham-born ace only has a year remaining on his current City contract but the club do have an option to extend that by a further 12 months, something they would look to exercise.

Aston Villa have already swooped to sign Emi Buendia from the Canaries earlier this summer and are understood to be targeting Cantwell should their talismanic midfielder move on.

No contact has officially been made between the club but City sporting director has previously worked with Villa chief Christian Purslow at Liverpool. That was only strengthened by the cordial manner that the Buendia transaction was completed, with the Canaries aware that the Villians hold an interest in Cantwell.

Dean Smith's men are expecting to pay over the odds for a Grealish replacement due to the sizeable fee they look set to inherit. The Sun are reporting that City will demand £40m for his services, with Cantwell himself not actively looking to leave Carrow Road.

Despite all the dizzying speculation that Cantwell has admitted affected him last summer, leading to his omission from the squad that faced Bournemouth, Norwich are yet to receive a single enquiry for his services.

Villa's interest in the 23-year-old midfielder is genuine, but City will demand a significant fee for their academy product.

Grealish's decision day is approaching, with Villa making the midfielder an offer to extend his contract at the club and Manchester City launching a £100m bid that is expected to be accepted.

It will then fall to the England international to decide his next move, with possibly big implications for Norwich.

Todd Cantwell is a man interesting Aston Villa as they plan for life after Jack Grealish. - Credit: Ian Burt

City's work to sign PAOK winger Christos Tzolis is ongoing, but the Greece international isn't seen as a Cantwell replacement.

Likewise for Villa, who are pressing ahead with a £30m move for Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. If Grealish did opt to join Pep Guardiola's side, then Smith's men would press ahead with signing a replacement.

Cantwell features near the top of that list.