Jet skis and beach parties - insight into City star's promotion celebrations

Video

Published: 6:27 PM July 18, 2021

Todd Cantwell's promotion party was captured by the Beyond the Ball YouTube channel. - Credit: Beyond the Ball

It was a season to remember for Norwich City last season as they stormed to the Championship title and Todd Cantwell's celebrations have been captured by a new YouTube channel.

In a video released by Beyond the Ball, hosted by Todd's brother Jordan and Basher Watts, City fans are given a unique insight into the midfielder's celebrations during an off-season break in Portugal.

The 23-year-old was a pivotal member of Daniel Farke's title winners last season, contributing six goals and seven assists in 33 Championship appearances. The Dereham-born midfielder is preparing for the Premier League again, and looked impressive in the Canaries' opening pre-season fixture against King's Lynn Town.

Filmed from a holiday villa in Vilamoura, the 24-minute video features a sit-down interview with the City ace as he reflects on both the high and low points of his time at Carrow Road to date, including his debut against Chelsea and loan move to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

In between the chat is videos of Cantwell enjoying his break and partaking in a range of activities including jet skiing, wrestling in a swimming pool and enjoying a beach party. Cantwell's friends also surprise him with a soaking of champagne and personalised t-shirts to celebrate Norwich's return to the top-flight.

Reflecting on his City spell so far, Cantwell describes his strong relationship with Farke and expresses the gratitude he feels at being handed the opportunity to play first-team football for his boyhood club.

"Me and the manager have got a fantastic relationship.

"Ultimately, he is the man who put me in the position I am in today. I believe I would have got into the position but he came to my club and gave me that opportunity. I can only ever be thankful for that," Cantwell said during the video.

"We have that relationship where I feel I can be honest with him and he can be honest with me. He always has been and I always have been. It doesn't always end well, you've got two people who have two different opinions but we've always respected each other."

