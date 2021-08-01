Champions League ambitions driving Cantwell's City journey

Video

Published: 6:51 PM August 1, 2021

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has revealed his ambition to reach the top of the game. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

A desire to reach the top of the footballing pyramid is fuelling Todd Cantwell's journey at Norwich City.

The 23-year-old midfielder has achieved three promotions during a relatively short career to date and is preparing for another Premier League campaign with the Canaries.

Speculation surrounding his future has dominated the last few weeks, with Aston Villa putting him among their list of replacements should Jack Grealish complete his £100m transfer to Manchester City that would break the British record.

That would then likely see Villa up the ante on a move for the City star, with the Canaries reportedly setting a £40m price tag for their academy graduate.

Cantwell has been forced to deal with speculation before and spoke earlier this year about the maturity a 'whirlwind' summer last season provided him. City hope they can retain his services for the year ahead,

A desire to reach the top of the game is behind Cantwell's work ethic and desire to improve. Speaking on holiday in Quinta do Lago, Portugal, Cantwell revealed his ambitions in detail.

"I've always thought that if you set your ambitions to the very top, then if you fall off you are in a good place," he said, speaking to the Beyond the Ball YouTube channel.

"I would love to play in the Champions League and anyone would love to play for their country at senior level. For me, I really want to try and get to the best level possible and if I can't get there then hopefully I will be in a good place."

That mentality has helped the City star develop into the talent he is today and emerge from a gruelling academy process to reach the Premier League with his boyhood club.

The video details some unique insight into life being a professional footballer including the complexity of the fines system at Norwich which is overseen by club captain Grant Hanley.

"Grant comes up to you and says 'I'll take you to the ATM machine' and you absolutely crumble when he comes to you as well.

"If you're late for a physios appointment in the morning, then it's like £350. A matchday is curtains. (being late for a matchday) is around £1000, £2000 I'd imagine. I've never been late so I don't know."