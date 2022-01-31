Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Todd Cantwell completes Bournemouth loan move

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:45 PM January 31, 2022
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Todd Cantwell has signed on loan for Bournemouth.

Todd Cantwell has completed a Deadline Day loan move to Championship side Bournemouth. 

The deal includes an option to buy the 23-year-old for around £11m and was confirmed on Monday evening, just 15 minutes before the 11pm deadline. 

Bournemouth have beaten several clubs, including Olympiacos and Spanish side Granada, to his signature in a hectic final day to the transfer window for the Championship club. 

The deal ends a tricky opening half of the campaign at Norwich for Cantwell, who has only featured on eight occasions for the club throughout this season. 

Cantwell fell out of favour under former City boss Daniel Farke towards the end of his spell at the club but was given an immediate reprieve under Dean Smith after his appointment in November. 

He hasn't started a game for the Canaries since their 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa in December. 

Smith left him out of City's matchday squad to face Watford due to his performances in training. Cantwell was replaced in the squad by young winger Jon Rowe. 

Cantwell has six months remaining on his contract at Carrow Road although City do possess the option of extending it by a further year, something they will be activating regardless of this move. 

Cantwell's departure was the only major movement on a quiet Deadline Day at Carrow Road. 

A heavy spending summer window and an already large squad are reasons why the Canaries haven't dipped into the window this month. . 

