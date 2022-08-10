Chris Sutton: Cantwell's City comeback could prove the making of him

Columnist

Todd Cantwell has made a positive start to the season for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Everybody loves a comeback - and Todd Cantwell is hopefully on the way to his own at Norwich City.

There was a stage before the summer where it seemed unlikely the Dereham-born midfielder would ever wear the yellow and green of Norwich City again.

But after Bournemouth decided against taking up an option for his permanent transfer, he returned to Norfolk with a real choice to make.

Either he knuckled down and applied himself in the right way or risk starting afresh elsewhere. It's been good to see him do the former.

This season could really be the making of him. The signs are encouraging, but there is still so much more to come from him.

Before you get into the various footballing elements, Cantwell's redemption would be quite the story for everybody involved.

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

- If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).