Smith on why City sanctioned Cantwell's Bournemouth loan

Dean Smith has put Todd Cantwell's Norwich City departure down to a lack of form and confidence rather than any issue with his attitude.

City's academy graduate completed a Deadline Day loan move to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth, with the Cherries inserting an option to buy the 23-year-old for £11m.

Many had hoped that the Dereham-born midfielder would find his feet again in the Premier League after Smith replaced Daniel Farke towards the end of November after Cantwell fell out of favour with the German coach.

Despite Smith handing Cantwell an immediate chance to impress in his opening game as City boss against Southampton, he lacked the fitness required to make an impact.

After weeks of work in training and another outing against Smith's former club Aston Villa, Cantwell decided his immediate future was best served away from Carrow Road.

Throughout the period of working closely with Cantwell, Smith hoped that coaching and hard graft on the training pitch would be enough for him to rediscover his best form.

"We were all hoping that Todd could recapture the form that we've all seen in the previous Premier League campaign," City's boss admitted.

"I started him in my very first game but unfortunately he just didn't recapture that form. He felt it was the right time to go and get some games elsewhere. He wasn't in the squad at the time, whether that's because of his form or a lack of confidence, I don't know.

"But it certainly wasn't a lack of attitude. I found him a really good lad to work with and he had a good attitude. He just didn't recapture that form for whatever reason."

Many supporters have been left disappointed that Cantwell was unable to put his best foot forward and excel under Smith's tuition.

That is a feeling that Smith shares, having identified Cantwell as a player capable of injecting some much-needed creative impetus into his side before he took the job at Norwich.

"I think it's disappointing for all parties that we couldn't recapture that form. It wasn't through a lack of effort from anybody.

"We hope it goes well and he recaptures it now at Bournemouth. It is what it is. We have to concentrate on the here and now, who is playing well and that is what we are doing at this football club," Smith said.

"Each individual has their own career to look after and obviously Todd thought it was best for him to move at this stage and we agreed."

Smith made it clear during his pre-match press conference ahead of City's FA Cup fourth round tie away to Wolverhampton Wanderers that Cantwell would be welcomed back into the fold in the summer should Bournemouth elect against triggering their permanent option.

For now, the focus for Cantwell is about working hard to find his best form during his time on the south coast. Smith believes the only way of doing that is by aiming for consistency in training.

"We've had a few chats already since I've come to the club," Smith said. "For me, it is about small steps at a time.

"When you're training, can you get yourself in the top five of those training? Then continue that. Then it's about how many days consecutively can you get yourself in the top five. Then all of a sudden you are getting back to full confidence."