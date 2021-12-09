Cantwell close to providing City with creative boost

Video

Could it be lift-off for Todd Cantwell against Manchester United this weekend?

Dean Smith believes Todd Cantwell can provide Norwich City with a creative boost as he edges closer to a return to the starting line-up.

The 23-year-old has only played once since September and Smith admitted starting him in his opening game in charge against Southampton was a risk as the City academy graduate lacked game time.

Since that encounter, Cantwell hasn't played a minute but has been training tirelessly to build up his fitness and win back his starting spot in Smith's plans.

The Canaries host Manchester United this weekend hoping to record a victory that would help in their battle against survival.

Whether Cantwell's return to the side will arrive against Manchester United on Saturday remains to be seen, but will serve as good news for a City side looking short on goals.

City have been too over-reliant on striker Teemu Pukki for goals during this season, with the Finnish international scoring five of the eight league goals Smith's side have mustered so far.

Cantwell's return comes at a time when City are in desperate need of a lift in the final third, and the Dereham-born player has the ability to add goals to their cause.

Smith, who has been consistent in his praise for the midfielder, believes Cantwell can inject some much-needed creativity and extra goals into a City side that will need to improve its output if survival is to be achieved.

Is Todd Cantwell the man to inject the goals Norwich City need to stay in the Premier League?

"Before I came in, I knew what a good player he was, having seen him over the last two or three years, having twice being promoted and the other scoring six goals in the Premier League.

"He's a talented footballer, I gave him a start in my first game, but he hadn't been training with the first team, so he was just off the level a little bit," Smith told Sky Sports.

"Over the recent weeks, he's been training a lot better and he's getting a lot closer now to having what's required to get into the starting line-up. He's pushing all the time and when he gets in the team, he'll be a big boost for everybody because he's got the talent to create and score goals."

