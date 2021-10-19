Farke's challenge for Cantwell

Video

Published: 6:00 AM October 19, 2021

Todd Cantwell has work to do to get back into Daniel Farke’s Premier League plans at Norwich City.

The attacking midfielder missed out in recent weeks due to personal reasons and then an Achilles issue, but failed to make the cut for the Canaries’ latest 0-0 top flight draw against Brighton.

Farke confirmed afterwards Kieran Dowell was simply ahead of him in the matchday squad reckoning, with the route back for Cantwell lying on the training pitch.

“It was not a decision against Todd. It was more about Kieran, who was always available during this period,” said the City chief. “He trains unbelievably hard and in an outstanding way.

"I didn’t think in the squad we could have two similar players on the bench. Kieran was that number 10 option. You can always count on him.

“Kieran has those skills to help us develop that creative end product, and he is a great lad. We have come off the back of two solid performances, and in terms of the soft skills the mood in the group is good. It was not a decision against Todd, it was for Kieran.

“Todd missed many weeks and was only back in team training at the start of the week. For each and every player who comes back after missing a period of training they have to show consistency in how they train to be picked ahead of a different player.”

Cantwell was one of the few bright sparks from City’s last crack at the Premier League, with six goals in 37 top flight appearances.

Norwich have tightened up at the back during recent weeks but notched only twice all season in the top flight.

“We ticked many boxes against Brighton,” said Farke. “We wanted to get off the mark at home, we wanted a second clean sheet in a row. We wanted to create more chances than we did at Burnley. It was another step in the right direction.

"Sadly a small step but for this level we created more than enough to score at least one goal.

“We believe we are better prepared this time around than two years ago but it will be a long road. I won’t lose the trust in my players. I can still remember when we beat Manchester City and everyone was buzzing and praising us and predicting we could finish in the top half and perhaps even with our brand of football attack Europe.

"We were quite levelled then and we are now. We are not happy being at the bottom but it is where you are after 38 games.”