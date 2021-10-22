Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Cantwell on target in City U23s win

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:08 PM October 22, 2021    Updated: 10:05 PM October 22, 2021
Todd Cantwell was on target for Norwich City's U23s in a Premier League Two win over Birmingham

Todd Cantwell was on target for Norwich City's U23s in a Premier League Two win over Birmingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City captain Todd Cantwell scored a first half penalty in a 2-1 Premier League Two win over 10-man Birmingham City's Under-23s at King's Lynn's The Walks on Friday night.

Cantwell played the full game after being a surprise inclusion for Alan Neilsen's development squad, just hours after head coach Daniel Farke confirmed he was not in his plans for the Canaries' Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who donned the captain's armband in west Norfolk, slotted from the spot in the 37th minute after Abu Kamara was brought down. Keke Symonds slotted Kyle Hurst's low cross to level for the visitors.

But City clinched the points in the 86th minute when Jon Rowe reacted quickest to slam home the rebound, after Kamara's penalty was initially saved by Oli Basey. 

The young Canaries had failed to win in Premier League Two, Division Two since a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa in early September.

NCFC Extra: Farke on why Todd Cantwell will not feature for Norwich City at Chelsea

Cantwell was the only senior member of Farke's squad on duty, in a starting XI that also featured the prolific Kamara, who recently signed a longer term professional deal at Carrow Road.

Rowe created the first chance with a burst down the left but Tom Dickson-Peters saw his shot blocked. Oriel Soldevila spurned a chance at the other end with Joe Rose to beat.

Kieran Wakefield struck a post from 10 yards in a frenetic start. Cantwell unleashed a right-footed effort saved by the Blues' keeper just before the half-hour mark.

Kamara and Dickson-Peters had chances from close range before Kamara was felled, allowing Cantwell to rifle City in front with a low strike into the bottom corner.

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke on Cantwell Chelsea absence
  2. 2 PRESSER: Chelsea v City - Cantwell left out; Zimbo needs surgery
  3. 3 VIDEO: Cantwell missing as City prepare for Chelsea trip
  1. 4 'Norwich were interested' - Wolfsburg defender on Canaries summer transfer link
  2. 5 'Only one outcome here' - Lawro's Chelsea v Norwich prediction
  3. 6 Farke cools Gilmour recall talk
  4. 7 City recruitment chief earns promotion
  5. 8 Hoolahan delighted to retain unbeaten Ipswich run with Cambridge
  6. 9 'It can give you confidence' - City star uses transfer talk as fuel
  7. 10 Chelsea boss backs Farke and tells Gilmour to 'fight' for City success

Cantwell picked out Dickson-Peters' run in the 50th minute, but the Scottish youth international's shot landed on the roof of the net.

Soldevila's free kick drifted wide for the visitors, who levelled in the 66th minute with a clinical finish from Symonds.

Cantwell's 71st minute free kick was kept out, after Rowe was upended by Tommy Fogarty, who picked up a second booking in the closing stages for another foul on the dangerous City youngster.

Rowe punished the Blues when he followed up Kamara's penalty to secure a well-deserved win for the Canaries.

Norwich City: Rose, Giurgi, Tomkinson, Warner, Earley, Gibbs (Shipley 45), Cantwell, Clarke (Khumbeni 45), Kamara, Dickson-Peters, Rowe. Subs (not used): Berry, Hutchinson, Stewart.

Booking: Clarke

Goals: Cantwell (37), Rowe (86)

Birmingham City: Basey, Sullivan (Nguepissi 73), Masampu, Boyd-Munce, Fogarty,  Roberts, Soldevila, Walker, Wakefield, Simmonds, Hurst. Subs (not used): Home, Brooks, Nguepissi.

Booking: Fogarty 

Sending off: Fogarty

Goal: Symonds (66)

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Billy Gilmour of Norwich applauds the fans during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norw

David Hannant: Farke is spot on with approach to loan rangers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley

Chelsea vs Norwich City | Interview

Aarons on Rio, changing agent and City's focus at Chelsea

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Alex Mathos

Video

Youngster pens professional deal with City despite interest from elsewhere

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku receives treatment for an injury during the UEFA Champions League, Group H m

Video

Chelsea set to be without key attacking duo for Norwich fixture

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon