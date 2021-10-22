Cantwell on target in City U23s win

Video

Published: 9:08 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 10:05 PM October 22, 2021

Todd Cantwell was on target for Norwich City's U23s in a Premier League Two win over Birmingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City captain Todd Cantwell scored a first half penalty in a 2-1 Premier League Two win over 10-man Birmingham City's Under-23s at King's Lynn's The Walks on Friday night.

Cantwell played the full game after being a surprise inclusion for Alan Neilsen's development squad, just hours after head coach Daniel Farke confirmed he was not in his plans for the Canaries' Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who donned the captain's armband in west Norfolk, slotted from the spot in the 37th minute after Abu Kamara was brought down. Keke Symonds slotted Kyle Hurst's low cross to level for the visitors.

But City clinched the points in the 86th minute when Jon Rowe reacted quickest to slam home the rebound, after Kamara's penalty was initially saved by Oli Basey.

The young Canaries had failed to win in Premier League Two, Division Two since a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa in early September.

NCFC Extra: Farke on why Todd Cantwell will not feature for Norwich City at Chelsea

Cantwell was the only senior member of Farke's squad on duty, in a starting XI that also featured the prolific Kamara, who recently signed a longer term professional deal at Carrow Road.

Rowe created the first chance with a burst down the left but Tom Dickson-Peters saw his shot blocked. Oriel Soldevila spurned a chance at the other end with Joe Rose to beat.

Kieran Wakefield struck a post from 10 yards in a frenetic start. Cantwell unleashed a right-footed effort saved by the Blues' keeper just before the half-hour mark.

Kamara and Dickson-Peters had chances from close range before Kamara was felled, allowing Cantwell to rifle City in front with a low strike into the bottom corner.

Cantwell picked out Dickson-Peters' run in the 50th minute, but the Scottish youth international's shot landed on the roof of the net.

Soldevila's free kick drifted wide for the visitors, who levelled in the 66th minute with a clinical finish from Symonds.

Cantwell's 71st minute free kick was kept out, after Rowe was upended by Tommy Fogarty, who picked up a second booking in the closing stages for another foul on the dangerous City youngster.

Rowe punished the Blues when he followed up Kamara's penalty to secure a well-deserved win for the Canaries.

Norwich City: Rose, Giurgi, Tomkinson, Warner, Earley, Gibbs (Shipley 45), Cantwell, Clarke (Khumbeni 45), Kamara, Dickson-Peters, Rowe. Subs (not used): Berry, Hutchinson, Stewart.



Booking: Clarke

Goals: Cantwell (37), Rowe (86)



Birmingham City: Basey, Sullivan (Nguepissi 73), Masampu, Boyd-Munce, Fogarty, Roberts, Soldevila, Walker, Wakefield, Simmonds, Hurst. Subs (not used): Home, Brooks, Nguepissi.



Booking: Fogarty

Sending off: Fogarty

Goal: Symonds (66)