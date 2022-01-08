Norwich City transfer rumours: Leicester join race to sign Cantwell

Video

Leicester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Speculation surrounding the future of the 23-year-old has ramped up over since the January window opened, with City willing to consider offers for their academy graduate this month.

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Cantwell, who has just six months remaining on his contract although Norwich will activate a club option to extend his stay by another year should he remain at the club beyond his window.

The latest reports surrounding Cantwell courtesy of the Sun, claim Leicester City are the latest club to be weighing up whether to make an attempt to sign him this month.

Cantwell's situation is being monitored by a host of clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Leeds and Roma, according to the Sun with his valuation of £15m tempting several parties.

Previous reports have suggested a structured deal of £10m up front plus £5m in add-ons could be enough to tempt the Canaries into sanctioning a deal that would see Cantwell depart this month.

Pink Un +: How do Norwich City solve their Todd Cantwell conundrum?

There is also reportedly interest from some clubs at the top of the Championship, who may look to offer a loan deal with an obligation to buy upon promotion.

Norwich will need to sell before they can buy this month, with the Canaries keen to add another attacker to their ranks. That could only be facilitated through a major sale.

Cantwell, who shined in the Premier League two years ago, has only featured in half of Norwich's top-flight fixtures this season.

The creative midfielder fell out of favour with former City boss Daniel Farke and has only started twice since Dean Smith took the reigns at Carrow Road.

But some believe Cantwell remains highly rated inside the game and could be seen as a player who could be vastly improved in the right environment.

There is a feeling that the midfielder could be entering the final chapter of his time at the club he has been with since he was eight.

Cantwell is in line to return to City's first-team picture as they travel to the Valley on Sunday to face League One side Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.