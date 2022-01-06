Norwich City transfer rumours: Newcastle make Cantwell enquiry

Todd Cantwell has reportedly been the subject of an enquiry from Newcastle United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Newcastle United have reportedly made an enquiry for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as they continue to step up their January business.

That's according to the Telegraph, who claim the 23-year-old is one of four players to be the subject of an enquiry from the Magpies as they look to make their new wealth count.

City would be willing to listen to offers for Cantwell, with the report adding that the midfielder has informed the club he won't be signing an extension to his current contract.

The Dereham-born player has six months left on his current deal at Carrow Road, with the club possessing an option for a further year that they will look to activate should he stay beyond this month.

No fresh talks have opened over a new deal at Norwich.

Cantwell's current valuation is between £15-20m, according to the Telegraph's information with Norwich said to be keen to move Cantwell on this month in order to fund some incoming business of their own.

Newcastle will now take some time to consider whether or not to submit a formal offer for Cantwell.

The Magpies new owners are hoping to fund a busy January window in order to strengthen the squad and move them away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Eddie Howe's side sit 19th in the division, one point ahead of the Canaries. Reports suggest they are closing in on making England international full-back Kieran Trippier their first addition of the window, with Max Aarons also discussed as a potential option.

It appears likely that City's right-back will remain in Norfolk beyond this window at least.

Norwich would like to add an option at the top end of the pitch to help their chronic lack of output in the Premier League, but could only fund this through a sale of one of their assets.

Cantwell has attracted interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United in the past, but neither side have backed up their admiring glances with a bid.

The midfielder has only made eight appearances this season, failing to score or register an assist.

Their were expectations that Cantwell would be able to step into the shoes of Emi Buendia after his exit to Aston Villa in the summer, but that hasn't transpired for whatever reason.

Cantwell fell out with former City boss Daniel Farke towards the end of his time in the Carrow Road hotseat and has so far failed to impress under Dean Smith.

Pink Un +: How do Norwich City solve their Todd Cantwell conundrum?